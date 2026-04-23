Western Cape Provincial Government on winning weekend for South African hockey and rugby

It has been a remarkable and inspiring weekend for South African sport, marked by two outstanding international victories that showcase the talent, resilience, and determination of our athletes on the global stage, with wins at both the Ice Hockey division championship and the Hong Kong Sevens.

We begin by extending our warmest congratulations to the SA Rhinos, who have secured victory at the 2026 IIHF World Championship Division III. Achieved here in the Western Cape, this milestone reflects the steady growth of ice hockey in our province and country and highlights the dedication of athletes who continue to break new ground for South African sport.

We further congratulate the Blitzboks for their triumphant performance at the prestigious Hong Kong Sevens. Their victory is a testament to their discipline, consistency, and excellence on the international stage. The Blitzboks have once again demonstrated why they remain among the very best in world rugby sevens.

This winning weekend is a powerful reminder of what can be achieved through hard work, unity, and belief. From the ice rinks of the Western Cape to the global rugby stage, South African athletes continue to inspire and unite us.

As the Western Cape Government, we remain committed to supporting and nurturing sporting excellence at all levels. We recognise the vital role that sport plays in building cohesive communities, promoting healthy lifestyles, and creating opportunities for our youth.

The Provincial Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport, Ricardo Mackenzie said: “Your achievements have made the nation proud. You have flown the South African flag high and demonstrated the true spirit of perseverance and teamwork.”

Let this be a moment that inspires the next generation to dream boldly and pursue excellence in every field of play.

Enquiries:

E-mail: Eslynn.Apollis@westerncape.gov.za

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