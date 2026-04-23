MEC Ricardo Mackenzie congratulates Cape Town Surfriders on five national titles

The Cape Town Surf Riders (CTSR) Para Surf Team claimed five national titles and ten podium finishes at the 2026 Sea Harvest South African Para Surfing Championships, held at New Pier in Durban from 18–19 April 2026. The team delivered one of the strongest performances of the event, competing in quality surf and warm conditions.

Western Cape Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport, Ricardo Mackenzie, praised the team’s achievement.

“This is a significant result for the Western Cape and for para sport in South Africa,” said Minister Mackenzie. “Our athletes continue to raise the standard. Their discipline and determination are an inspiration to many. Sport and sporting heroes like these play a vital role in youth development and in building more cohesive societies.”

Gold Medallists:

Noluthando “Nolu” Makalima

Raemondo Lessing

Diego Saal

Nokuthula Yonke

Thando Ngcikwe

Minister Mackenzie also congratulated the team’s silver and bronze medallists, whose performances contributed to CTSR’s overall success. Chase Winshaw and Sisande Xolani Mhlungu secured silver medals, while Keisha Khanyisa Johnson, Nasr Esau, and Emihle Jaiden Sombexe added bronze finishes. Michael Lapperts also placed sixth in the Visually Impaired 2 division.

A highlight of the championships came from Noluthando Makalima and Raemondo Lessing, both of whom recorded the highest heat scores in their respective finals, underlining the depth of talent within the CTSR programme.

The Minister further recognised the important role played by coaches, leadership, and partners, including the Roxy Davis Foundation, in supporting the athletes’ journey.

“We acknowledge the coaches, support staff, and organisations who work behind the scenes. Their contribution helps create opportunities for athletes to succeed,” he said.

He also thanked key partners for delivering a successful national event.

Media Enquiries:

Eslynn Apollis

Department of Cultural Affairs & Sport

E-mail: Eslynn.Apollis@westerncape.gov.za

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