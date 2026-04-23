Public Service Commission responds to Media enquiry from IOL dated 14/04/ 2026

Question: What is the main reason for the hotline not being answered resulting in a caller hanging up the phone after waiting on the line for over 20 minutes?

Answer:

The National Anti Corruption Hotline has experienced delays primarily due to two factors:

High call volumes and limited staff capacity: At peak times, all available agents are engaged with whistleblowers, which unfortunately results in long waiting periods for other callers.

Technical connectivity issues: Occasional downtime from the service provider (State Information Technology Agency (SITA)) has disrupted the hotline’s availability.

We acknowledge the frustration this causes and are committed to addressing both capacity and technical challenges to ensure callers are assisted promptly.

Question: what can be done to remedy this situation?

Answer:

Several measures are already underway to strengthen the hotline’s effectiveness:

Connectivity improvements: SITA is actively working to stabilise and improve system reliability.

Capacity expansion: Recruitment of additional call centre agents is at an advanced stage, which will significantly reduce waiting times once completed.

International best practice: The PSC is collaborating with the relevant partners to align the hotline with global standards, ensuring efficiency and credibility.

These steps will enhance both the responsiveness and reliability of the hotline in the short and long term.

Question: For someone who wants to report corruption and encounters this issue, what would you suggest should be done?

Answer:

If callers are unable to reach the hotline, they can use the following alternative reporting channels:

Online reporting: Access the PSC’s secure reporting platform via the QR code provided or through the PSC website.

Email submissions: Reports can be sent directly to the PSC’s dedicated anti corruption email address: nach@opsc.gov.za Tollfree: 0800 701 701, for complaints and grievances: complaints@opsc.gov.zagrievances@opsc.gov.za

Written submissions: Whistleblowers may also submit reports in writing to PSC offices nationwide (addresses are on the PSC website: www.psc.gov.za)

We want to reassure the public that every report received, whether by phone or alternative channels, is treated with confidentiality and seriousness. The PSC values the role of whistleblowers in strengthening accountability and encourages citizens to continue reporting corruption through whichever method is most accessible to them.

We view IOL as a key partner in raising public awareness about the National Anti Corruption Hotline and related accountability issues.

#GovZAUpdates