Sport, Arts and Culture sends condolences following passing of Cynthia Shange

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, and Deputy Minister Peace Mabe extend their heartfelt condolences on the passing of veteran South African actress, model, and beauty queen Cynthia Shange, whose legacy spans decades of contribution to the country’s arts, culture and global representation.

Born in 1949 in Lamontville, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, Shange emerged as a pioneering figure during a period of deep systemic exclusion.

She rose to prominence in the early 1970s, making history in 1972 when she won the Miss Natal title and went on to become the first black woman to represent South Africa at the Miss World 1972 pageant. Her presence on the global stage during this period marked a defining moment for black South Africans and for women in public life.

Shange went on to build a distinguished acting career, with notable roles in Udlaliwe, Shaka Zulu, and Muvhango. Her performances resonated with audiences across generations and contributed meaningfully to South Africa’s creative identity.

Minister McKenzie described Shange as a fearless pioneer who transformed the landscape of representation.

He said: “Cynthia Shange was a barrier-breaker for black people and for women at a time when both were systematically excluded from global platforms. She stood where many were told they did not belong, and in doing so, redefined what was possible for generations to come. Her legacy is one of courage, dignity and unapologetic excellence.”

Deputy Minister Mabe emphasised the enduring significance of Shange’s journey: “She broke barriers for black South Africans and for women throughout this country who saw in her a reflection of their own potential. Cynthia Shange carried the hopes of many and proved that talent, resilience and identity cannot be suppressed. Her life’s work will continue to inspire young women and creatives to claim their space in the world.”

The Minister and Deputy Minister extend their deepest condolences to the Shange family, colleagues and the broader arts and culture community.

South Africa mourns the loss of a pioneering figure whose life and legacy advanced representation, dignity and excellence in our cultural landscape.

Enquiries:

Spokesperson: Office of the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture

Ms Stacey-Lee Khojane

Cell: 077 608 7579

E-mail: StaceyK@dsac.gov.za

Head of Communication and Marketing: Department of Sport, Arts and Culture

Ms Zimasa Velaphi

Cell: 072 172 8925

E-mail: ZimasaV@dsac.gov.za

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