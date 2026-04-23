Limpopo Provincial Government sends off 12 students to ETDP-Chinese bursary programme

Much like parents bidding farewell to children leaving home for school far away, Limpopo Provincial Government Director-General Mr Nape Nchabeleng bid farewell to 12 students who are set to depart for The Education, Training and Development Practices Sector Education and Training Authority (ETDP SETA)-Chinese Bursary Programme on Wednesday, 22 April 2026.

The ETDP-Chinese Bursary Programme is a youth development initiative facilitating fully funded undergraduate studies in the People’s Republic of China, targeting unemployed post-matric youth from Limpopo.

The programme is fully sponsored by the ETDP SETA and covers full tuition, accommodation, meals, a stipend, international return flights, pre-departure Mandarin training and continuous academic and psychosocial support.

The programme provides a total of 40 fully funded bursaries for deserving post-matric students to pursue 4-year bachelor’s degrees at selected Chinese universities in the following areas:

Bachelor of Engineering, majoring in Data Science and Big Data Technology at SANDA University.

Bachelor of Science, majoring in Mathematics and Applied Mathematics at Mianyang Normal University.

Bachelor of Engineering, majoring in New Energy Power Generation Engineering Technology at Nanjing Vocational University of Industry Technology.

Mr Nchabeleng spoke to the students about preparing themselves mentally and emotionally for life abroad, helping them understand the importance of adjusting to China’s culture, values and geographical landscape.

Nchabeleng urged the students to strive for academic excellence, be strong ambassadors for Limpopo and South Africa and believe in their own capabilities.

"You are the first cohort that is going to China. You will not be representing yourself there. You will be representing the President of South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa. Your conduct will reflect on the country. As you embark on this journey, remember you are not inferior to the people of China and the people of China are not inferior to you. We all belong to one race: the human race,” added Nchabeleng.

Provincial recruitment and shortlisting were concluded on 30 October 2025. In line with required timelines, the province submitted five (5) learner nominations to the ETDP SETA in October 2025 and, due to non-response from other provinces, the SETA allocated seven (7) additional slots to Limpopo Province. As such, the final submission to the ETDP SETA, comprising 12 learners, was made in November 2025.

The learners completed two weeks of HSK 1 Mandarin Language Training at the University of Venda (UNIVEN) from 9 to 20 February 2026 and are expected to join their fellow students from other provinces for a pre-departure orientation and send-off ceremony in Johannesburg, Gauteng Province, on Tuesday, 21 April 2026, as part of approximately 40 South African beneficiaries travelling to China on Wednesday.

Enquiries:

Provincial Government Spokesperson

Ndavhe Ramakuela

Cell: 082 200 5357

E-mail: RamakuelaN@premier.limpopo.gov.za

Premier’s Spokesperson

Thilivhali Muavha

Cell: 066 011 7034

E-mail: MuavhaT@premier.limpopo.gov.za

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