MEC Ivan Meyer on international tourists spending in the Western Cape

1.5 million international tourists spent almost R26 billion in the Western Cape in 2025. This accounts for a quarter of South Africa’s 2025 international tourism revenue.

According to this newly released data from South African Tourism, tourism in the Western Cape is booming, with the number of international tourist arrivals having grown by 11.1%.

When tourism grows, jobs are created. With the lowest unemployment rate in the country, the Western Cape is the land of opportunity.

The Western Cape is one of Africa’s leading tourism destinations.

Western Cape tourism organisations were recognised at the 2026 WTM Africa Responsible Tourism Awards, further reinforcing the province’s commitment to ensuring that tourism growth delivers meaningful economic, social and environmental benefits.

Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism, Dr Ivan Meyer, said the combined results highlight a tourism sector that is growing with purpose,

“The Western Cape’s tourism performance in 2025 confirms that our province remains a top choice for both international and domestic travellers. We are building a tourism economy that continues to create jobs, supports communities, and protects our natural heritage.”

Strong performance across international and domestic markets

The United Kingdom and Germany remained the Western Cape’s largest international source markets in 2025, underlining the province’s strength in attracting long-haul holiday travellers.

Domestic tourism also showed solid recovery and expansion. The Western Cape recorded approximately four million domestic overnight trips in 2025, a 15.4% increase, and achieved the highest average spend per domestic overnight trip in the country, at R3,172.

“These figures demonstrate the Western Cape’s ability to attract higher-value visitors and to support a wide range of tourism businesses, even in a constrained economic environment,” said Dr Meyer.

Recognising responsible tourism champions

During World Travel Market Africa, several Western Cape organisations received top honours at the African Responsible Tourism Awards for their leadership and innovation:

V&A Waterfront Academy and the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company received Gold Awards, recognising excellence in skills development, environmental management and inclusive economic outcomes.

Unexplored Cape Town received a Silver Award for community-based, locally led tourism experiences.

The Cape Tourist Guides Association was named “One to Watch”, acknowledging its commitment to ethical, professional, and responsible guiding.

Township & Village, based in Stellenbosch, was praised for its impactful, community-driven tourism model that keeps value within local economies.

“These award winners show what is possible when tourism is designed to benefit local people as much as visitors,” Dr Meyer said. “They set an example for the sector not only in the Western Cape, but across Africa.”

Focus on sustainable and inclusive growth

Nationally, domestic travel volumes are increasing, but per-trip spending remains under pressure. In response, the Western Cape Government is using the latest tourism data to refine its strategy and strengthen the sector's resilience.

The Department of Economic Development and Tourism will continue to:

Encourage value-for-money offerings that stimulate additional spending linked to Visiting Friends and Relatives (VFR) travel.

Promote geographic spread, enabling visitors to explore more towns and regions across the province.

Support responsible tourism practices that create jobs, grow small businesses, and protect natural and cultural assets.

“Our approach is clear,” Dr Meyer concluded. “Tourism must work for the people of the Western Cape. By combining strong demand, responsible leadership, and targeted support, we are ensuring that tourism growth translates into real and lasting value for our communities.”

Enquiries:

Media Liaison Officer to Provincial Minister

Daniel Johnson

Cell: 079 990 4231

E-mail: Daniel.Johnson@westerncape.gov.za

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