Water and Sanitation on Grootdraai dam levels remaining above 100%

The latest Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) weekly State of Reservoirs report indicates that Grootdraai Dam, part of the Integrated Vaal River System in Standerton within the Gert Sibande District of Mpumalanga Province, recorded a slight decline this week. However, it remains above the 100% mark, decreasing marginally from 100.7% to 100.4%.

Grootdraai Dam is one of the listed dams that recorded a decrase in water levels in the Gert Sibande District. The other dams which recorded declines include Westoe from 77.2% to 76.2%, and Heyshope from 102.2% to 102.0%. Jericho remained unchanged at 100.0%.

The Gert Sibande District also saw some listed dams recording improvements in water levels. The dams include Nooitgedacht increasing from 100.4% to 100.6%, Vygeboom from 100.2% to 100.7%, and Morgenstond from 100.3% to 100.4%.

The report also shows that there was a slight improvement in water in the Mpumalanga Province, with the average dam levels slightly increasing from 100.1% to 100.2%. The Water Management Areas (WMA) recorded mixed results with the Limpopo-Olifants WMA slightly increasing from 101.2% to 101.3%, and the Inkomati-Usuthu WMA recording a slight drop from 100.2% to 100.0%.

In terms of districts, Ehlanzeni which is part of the Inkomati WMA remained unchanged at 100.8%, Gert Sibande which is part of the Usuthu WMA slightly dropped from 99.9% to 99.8%, and Nkangala which is part of the Olifants WMA recorded a slight improvement from 99.8% to 100.3%.

The Department of Water and Sanitation urges all South Africans to recognise that our country is water-scarce, and that lasting water security depends on each of us using this vital resource responsibly. Every drop we save today plays a critical role in protecting water supplies for both present and future generations.

As part of the collective effort to conserve water and prevent unnecessary losses, residents are encouraged to promptly repair leaks within their homes and properties. In addition, any leaks detected in bulk pipelines should be reported immediately to the relevant water services authorities. Together, through small but meaningful actions, we can make a lasting impact.

Enquiries:

Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation

Wisane Mavasa

Cell: 060 561 8935

Themba Khoza

Cell: 066 301 6962

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