Western Cape Government reports steady progress in stabilising service delivery in Knysna

Anton Bredell, Western Cape Minister for Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning today said the Western Cape Government is reporting steady and measurable progress in restoring essential services and strengthening municipal capacity in Knysna, following a high‑level Steering Committee meeting held under the Strengthened Section 154 Support Plan / Turnaround Strategy. “While challenges remain, there is clear evidence of progress and improving coordination across all areas,” Minister Bredell said.

The intervention, led by the Provincial Government in collaboration with Knysna Municipality and key sector departments, focuses on stabilising water and sanitation services, improving waste management, rehabilitating roads and strengthening institutional capacity.

Significant milestones have been reached in recent weeks. Critical road works, including the surfacing of Simola Hill Road, have been completed, while routine maintenance and pothole repairs continue across priority areas. Additional labour capacity has been introduced, with further support through national employment programmes being finalised.

In the water and sanitation sector, pumping capacity at key abstraction points is being restored, groundwater systems are being rehabilitated, and emergency bulk water augmentation projects are progressing through design and construction. The installation of conventional water meters is underway to reduce water losses and strengthen revenue collection, while targeted repairs at sewer pump stations are reducing pollution risks.

Waste management operations are also stabilising, with contractors on site to restore infrastructure at transfer stations, new equipment deliveries confirmed, and feasibility work underway to explore longer‑term waste‑to‑energy solutions in partnership with neighbouring municipalities.

The intervention has also prioritised human resource capacity, with a marked increase in the appointment of technical and operational staff, alongside the use of temporary and EPWP‑supported workers to bolster frontline service delivery.

“The Strengthened Section 154 Support Plan / Turnaround Strategy has allowed us to move decisively on urgent maintenance, stabilise core services and put longer‑term recovery plans in place,” Minister Bredell said.

The Western Cape Government has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Knysna through this critical recovery phase, with continued oversight, funding support and intergovernmental coordination aimed at placing the municipality on a sustainable service delivery path.

Support, including funding, to Knysna Municipality from the provincial government in recent years include, amongst others: Geohydrological services and civil, mechanical and electrical engineering of R1.6 million in 2023/24, R557 000 in 2024/25, and R6.1 million in 2025/26.

Media Enquiries:

Wouter Kriel

Spokesperson for Minister Anton Bredell

Western Cape Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning

Cell: 079 694 3085

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