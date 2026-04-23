Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga addresses Public Leadership for Gender Equality, 21 to 23 Apr

The Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga, will address the Public Leadership for Gender Equality (PL4GE) on Tuesday, 21 April 2026, at Featherbook Estate, Krugerdrop, Johannesburg. As South Africa continues to confront deep-rooted inequalities, leaders attending Public Leadership for Gender Equality will be focusing on strengthening public leadership for gender equality in South Africa.

This important engagement will bring together government leaders, civil society, private sector stakeholders, and development partners to advance a coordinated and accountable approach to gender equality.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover a high-level engagement focusing on strengthening public leadership for gender equality in South Africa.

Date: 21–23 April 2026

Time: 08:00 – 17:30

Venue: Featherbook Estate, Krugerdrop, Johannesburg

The platform will highlight the role of public leadership in driving policy implementation, addressing gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF), and accelerating women’s socioeconomic empowerment. The engagement forms part of ongoing national efforts to institutionalise gender-responsive governance and aligns with global frameworks championed by partners such as UN Women.

Enquiries:

Head of Communication

Mr Cassius Selala

Cell: 060 534 0672

#ServiceDeliveryZA