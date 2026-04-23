Deputy Minister Narend Singh launches Local Climate Action Planning, 21 Apr

The Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Narend Singh, will on Tuesday, 21 April 2026 launch the Local Climate Action Planning (CAP) support project.

The Deputy Minister will be joined by the South African Local Government Association (SALGA) Chairperson of the Environment and Climate Change Working Group and a Commissioner in the Presidential Climate Commission (PCC), Cllr Kenalemang Phukuntsi, and the African Climate Foundation (ACF) Executive Director, Saliem Fakir, including mayors from various municipalities, including the Executive Mayor of Tshwane Cllr Nasiphi Moya who also a Commissioner in the PCC.

The initiative, which is a joint venture between SALGA, and ACF (the funder) is designed to strengthen climate-responsive development within municipalities throughout South Africa.

The project will provide focused technical and institutional assistance to 44 district municipalities. Already nine districts were assisted during the project pitot phase, with 35 targeted during this national rollout. Its goal is to review, strengthen, and implement Climate Action Plans in accordance with the Climate Change Act, national climate policy, and South Africa’s Just Energy Transition and developmental priorities.

This effort marks a significant advancement in local climate governance. It aims to enhance readiness for moving from planning to implementation and to embed climate action within Integrated Development Plans (IDPs), municipal budgets, and performance systems. Additionally, the project will foster greater coordination among local, national, and strategic partners, ensuring a cohesive and impactful climate response at the local government level.

Members of the media are invited to the launch as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 21 April 2026

Time: 09:00 – 14:00

Venue: SALGA Offices, Block B, Menlyn Corporate Park, 175 Corobay Avenue, Waterkloof Ext 11, Pretoria

RSVP: Media representatives are requested to confirm attendance via WhatsApp at 072 515 3022 providing their name and surname, media house, role, and contact number.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Motalatale Modiba

E-mail: mmodiba@salga.org.za

Cell: 072 515 3022

Banele Mabena

E-mail: smabena@dffe.gov.za

Cell: 066 420 0144

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