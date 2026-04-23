Ministers Thembi Simelane and Angie Motshekga hand over houses and title deeds in KwaZulu-Natal, 22 Apr
Minister of Human Settlements, Thembi Simelane, together with the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Angie Motshekga, will tomorrow, 22 April 2026, hand over houses to military veterans and title deeds to fully subsidised housing beneficiaries at the uMshwathi Local Municipality, KwaZulu Natal.
They will be joined by MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, Mr S. Duma, Executive Mayors of eThekwini Municipality, Cllr. Cyril Xaba, uMshwathi Local Municipality, Cllr. M. Zondi, and uMgungundlovu District Municipality, Cllr. M. Zuma.
The houses to be handed over are part of the uMshwathi Integrated Redevelopment Programme (IRDP), which is expected to deliver 2,922 housing units upon completion. The units include Breaking New Ground (BNG) houses, First Home Finance, Social Housing, and provisions for Military Veterans. To date, 744 units have been delivered.
The delegation will also proceed to Cornubia, eThekwini, to assess the progress made in building permanent houses for the flood victims.
Details are as follows:
Activity one: military housing and title deeds handover
- Date: Wednesday, 22 April 2026
- Time: 10h00
- Venue: Umshwathi Housing Project, Ward 9
Activity two: title deeds handover and community engagement
- Date: Wednesday, 22 April 2026
- Time: 11h00
- Venue: Trustfeed Sports Ground, Ward 9, Umshwathi
Activity three: project visit and walkabout
- Date: Wednesday, 22 April 2026
- Time: 14h30 – 15h30
- Venue: Cornubia Housing Project, eThekwini
Enquiries:
Spokesperson to the Minister
Tsekiso Machike
Cell: 077 410 5050
E-mail: Tsekiso.machike@dhs.gov.za
Spokesperson to MEC for Transport and Human Settlements
Ndabezinhle Sibiya
Cell: 082 375 4742
#ServiceDeliveryZA
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