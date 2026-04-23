Ministers Thembi Simelane and Angie Motshekga hand over houses and title deeds in KwaZulu-Natal, 22 Apr

Minister of Human Settlements, Thembi Simelane, together with the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Angie Motshekga, will tomorrow, 22 April 2026, hand over houses to military veterans and title deeds to fully subsidised housing beneficiaries at the uMshwathi Local Municipality, KwaZulu Natal.

They will be joined by MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, Mr S. Duma, Executive Mayors of eThekwini Municipality, Cllr. Cyril Xaba, uMshwathi Local Municipality, Cllr. M. Zondi, and uMgungundlovu District Municipality, Cllr. M. Zuma.

The houses to be handed over are part of the uMshwathi Integrated Redevelopment Programme (IRDP), which is expected to deliver 2,922 housing units upon completion. The units include Breaking New Ground (BNG) houses, First Home Finance, Social Housing, and provisions for Military Veterans. To date, 744 units have been delivered.

The delegation will also proceed to Cornubia, eThekwini, to assess the progress made in building permanent houses for the flood victims.

Details are as follows:

Activity one: military housing and title deeds handover

Date: Wednesday, 22 April 2026

Time: 10h00

Venue: Umshwathi Housing Project, Ward 9

Activity two: title deeds handover and community engagement

Date: Wednesday, 22 April 2026

Time: 11h00

Venue: Trustfeed Sports Ground, Ward 9, Umshwathi

Activity three: project visit and walkabout

Date: Wednesday, 22 April 2026

Time: 14h30 – 15h30

Venue: Cornubia Housing Project, eThekwini

Enquiries:

Spokesperson to the Minister

Tsekiso Machike

Cell: 077 410 5050

E-mail: Tsekiso.machike@dhs.gov.za

Spokesperson to MEC for Transport and Human Settlements

Ndabezinhle Sibiya

Cell: 082 375 4742

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