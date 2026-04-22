Limpopo Provincial Government celebrates 32 years of freedom in Collins Chabane Municipality, 27 Apr

The Limpopo Provincial Government will join all South Africans in commemorating 32 years of freedom under the theme: “Freedom and the Rule of Law: Thirty Years of Democratic Citizenship.” The provincial celebration will take place at Saselemani Stadium on 27 April 2026.

This day marks not only the birth of a democratic South Africa but also stands as a powerful reminder of the nation’s unwavering commitment to justice, equality and human dignity. It reflects the collective aspiration to build a better and more inclusive society for all.

Freedom is not merely a historic milestone, but an ongoing journey one that continues to shape the daily struggles for justice and equality, both in South Africa and across the African continent.

“As Limpopo Provincial Government, we believe that true freedom is incomplete without justice and reconciliation. We remain committed to advancing economic, social, political, environmental and psychological freedoms for all our people,” said Premier Ramathuba.

Event details

Date: Monday, 27 April 2026

Time: 09h00

Venue: Saselemani Stadium, Collins Chabane Municipality, Vhembe District

The commemorative programme will feature a morning recreational walk aimed at promoting active and healthy lifestyles. This will be followed by a vibrant cultural showcase highlighting Limpopo’s rich and diverse heritage, alongside key government messages.

Enquiries:

Provincial Government Spokesperson

Ndavhe Ramakuela

Cell: 082 200 5357

E-mail: RamakuelaN@premier.limpopo.gov.za

Premier’s Spokesperson

Mr Thilivhali Muavha

Cell: 066 011 7034

E-mail: MuavhaT@premier.limpopo.gov.za

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