International Relations and Cooperation hosts inter-departmental workshop on South Africa’s chairship of SADC, 22 Apr

On Wednesday, 22 April 2026, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) will convene a three-day High-Level Inter-Departmental Workshop to develop a strategy and identify priorities for South Africa’s Chairship of SADC. The Workshop will be attended by Senior Government Officials, representatives of State-Owned Enterprises, Development Finance Institutions and Senior Officials from the SADC Secretariat in Gaborone, Botswana.

The Workshop will also reflect on the implementation of the SADC Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan (RISDP 2020-2030) in order to foster synergies with South Africa’s national development frameworks, National Development Plan (NDP) 2030 and the Medium-Term Development Plan (MTDP) and priorities. Specifically, the Workshop will seek to achieve the following objectives:

Development of South Africa’s strategy and priorities for its SADC Chairship;

Development of a well-coordinated strategy for the implementation of the RISDP 2020-2030;

Deepening understanding among government senior officials of the SADC Vision 2050;

Fostering alignment between South Africa’s national priorities and regional obligations;

Raising awareness of RISDP Mid-Term Review outcomes and how these should be mainstreamed in South Africa’s Chairship Strategy; and

Promotion of a whole-of-government approach to South Africa’s SADC Chairship.

SADC is a regional intergovernmental organisation that was formed in August 1992 in Namibia (Windhoek) to advance the struggle against colonialism, Apartheid and the promotion of deeper economic integration, peace, and security.

SADC consists of 16 Member States, including South Africa. On 07 November 2025, South Africa was elected as interim Chair of SADC until August 2026, where it will be elected as Chair until August 2027.

The media are invited to the workshop as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 22 April 2026

Venue: DIRCO Conference Centre, 460 Soutpansberg Road, Rietondale, Pretoria

Time: 08h30