Basic Education and Sport, Arts and Culture hosts 2026 Autumn Swimming National School Sport Championships, 24 to 27 Apr

The Departments of Basic Education (DBE) and Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC) in partnership with South African Schools Aquatics, invites members of the media to the 2026 Autumn Swimming National School Sport Championships that will take place at the University of the Western Cape Swimming Pool in Bellville, Cape Town from 24-27 April 2026.

The National School Sports Championship (NSSC), spearheaded by DBE and DSAC, remain the premier platform for sport development in South Africa. The initiative plays a vital role in streamlining sport development across the country while promoting increased participation in school sport.

This programme advocates for a unified, safe and progressive sporting environment, contributing to the vision of building an active and winning nation. It is designed to ensure that every school in Mzansi can participate in at least one sport, fostering inclusivity, talent development, and a lifelong passion for physical activity.

SA Schools Aquatics, which is technically supported by Swimming SA, offer inclusive swimming programmes. The Autumn Swimming NSSC includes Para events (multi-class/multi-disability), and each athlete must be professionally classified by either SASAPD or SASA-II (SA Associations for Physically disabled or Intellectually Impaired). The age groupings are 12 – 14 years and 15 – 19 years old for male and female swimmers. The classification ranges from S1 to S15 and qualifying times have been set for each classification per gender and age group. Results are calculated according to World records for each classification using the AUS point system.

The 2026 Autumn Swimming NSSC Opening Ceremony will be held on Friday, 24 April at 12h30. Medal presentations will take place daily during the finals sessions that start at 15:00 on 24, 25 & 26 April and will culminate in the Official Closing Ceremony in the afternoon of Monday, 27 April 2026.

Members of the media are invited to the 2026 Autumn Swimming NSSC as follows.

Event: 2026 Autumn Swimming National School Sport Championships

Venue: University of the Western Cape, Swimming Pool, Robert Sobukwe Road – Bellville, Cape Town

Date: Friday, 24 – Monday, 27 April 2026

Time: 08h30 daily

#2026AutumnSwimmingNSSC

#SchoolSportIsAlive

#LetSchoolsPlay

#LetlearnersPlay

For Media Inquiries please contact:

DBE: Mr. Balosang Sanki Lerefolo: 082 836 8703 I lerefolo.s@dbe.gov.za

DSAC: Ms. Zimasa Velaphi: 072 172 8925 | ZimasaV@dsac.gov.za

WC DCAS: Ms. Tania Colyn: 076 093 4913 I Tania.Colyn@westerncape.gov.za

SSA: Ms. Peta Kaplan: 083 5555 010 I Peta.Kaplan@swimsa.org or

Ms. Cathy George 083 289 2845 I Cathy.George@bluehills.reddford.co.za

#GovZAUpdates