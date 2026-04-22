Minister Barbara Creecy launches National Rail Master plan for public consultation, 23 Apr

Members of the media are invited to attend the opening of public consultations on the draft National Rail Master Plan (NRMP), to be led by the Minister of Transport, Ms Barbara Creecy, alongside Deputy Minister Mr Mkhuleko Hlengwa, in Gauteng. This follows Cabinet approval on 01 April 2026 for the gazetting of the draft NRMP for public comment.

The Gauteng consultations mark the commencement of a national consultative process that will run until September 2026, after which the NRMP will be resubmitted to Cabinet for further consideration and approval. The NRMP is a long-term strategic framework aimed at guiding the revitalisation, expansion, and modernisation of South Africa’s rail system.

The Master Plan translates the National Rail Policy, approved by Cabinet in 2022, into a practical, phased investment and implementation programme for both freight and passenger rail over the coming decades. It seeks to build an affordable and competitive rail system by integrating passenger, freight, and high-speed rail, while promoting private-sector participation.

Details are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 23 April 2026

Time: 09h00

Venue: Transnet Freight Rail, 1626 Esselen Park, Kempton Park, Gauteng

Members of the media are requested to confirm their attendance with Mr Tshegofatso Maake on 063 281 9453 / maaket@dot.gov.za or Ms Ivy Masale on 076 789 5538 / masalei@dot.gov.za.

Enquiries:

National Spokesperson

Collen Msibi

Cell: 066 476 9015

E-mail: MediaEnquiries@dot.gov.za

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