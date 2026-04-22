Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane holds community imbizo in Mqanduli following protest action and unrest, 21 Apr

Eastern Cape Premier, Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane, will today, Tuesday 21 April 2026, lead a community imbizo in Mqanduli, aimed at engaging residents on the ongoing unrest that has disrupted daily life in the town and surrounding areas. The engagement follows recent protest action largely driven by longstanding service delivery challenges and infrastructure backlogs affecting the community. The Premier’s visit seeks to provide a platform for direct dialogue with residents, listen to their concerns, and outline government’s commitment to addressing the identified challenges.

This forms part of government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen accountability, improve service delivery, and foster cooperative governance through active citizen engagement. The Imbizo will be preceded with a closed briefing session involving Premier Mabuyane, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) MEC Zolile Williams, alongside municipal leadership. This will be followed by a meeting with community leadership. 2 Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the Community Imbizo as follows.

Date: Tuesday, 21 April 2026

Time: 13h00

Venue: Mqanduli Town Hall, King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality

Khuselwa Rantjie Chief Director:

Provincial Communication Services / Government Spokesperson

Cell: 081 028 8841

E-mail: khuselwa.rantjie@ecotp.gov.za

Enquiries:

Sonwabo Mbananga

Director: Media Liaison Officer / Spokesperson to The Premier

Cell: 082 045 3963

E-mail: Sonwabo.mbananga@ecotp.gov.za