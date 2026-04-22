Minister John Steenhuisen honours world-class sheep shearers in Stellenbosch, 23 Apr

The Minister of Agriculture, Mr John Steenhuisen, will officially recognise two outstanding South African sheep shearers, Mr Bonile Rabela and Mr Teboho Nyatsa, for their remarkable achievements at the Golden Shears World Shearing and Wool Handling Championships held in Masterton, New Zealand, on 4 March 2026.

Mr Rabela successfully defended his title as the World’s Best Hand Shearer, reaffirming his position at the pinnacle of the sport. Mr Nyatsa delivered an exceptional performance, earning a silver medal and showcasing world-class skill and precision.

The duo secured a silver medal in the hand shearing team division. In the All Nations hand shearing category, Mr Nyatsa claimed a gold medal, while Mr Rabela added a bronze medal to his list of accolades.

Details of the event:

Date: Thursday, 23 April 2026

Time: 14h00

Venue: Beyerskloof, Stellenbosch, Western Cape

Enquiries:

Director: Media Liaison, Ministry of Agriculture

Ms Joylene van Wyk

Cell: 083 292 7399 / 063 298 5661

E-mail: joylenev@nda.gov.za / medialiaison@nda.agric.za

Toll-Free FMD Support Line: 0860 246 640

E-mail: FMDcommandcent@nda.gov.za

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