Deputy Ministers Seiso Mohai and Mkhuleko Hlengwa lead frontline oversight monitoring visit to Port of Cape Town, 23 Apr

The Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Seiso Mohai, together with the Deputy Minister of Transport, Mkhuleko Hlengwa, will undertake an oversight monitoring visit to the Port of Cape Town on Thursday, 23 April 2026.

The Port of Cape Town is a strategic economic gateway that contributes to trade facilitation, logistics efficiency and broader economic activity.

Government seeks to improve the performance of state institutions, enhance responsiveness to citizens and business, and restore public confidence in the state’s ability to deliver on its developmental mandate through oversight and monitoring.

The Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation (DPME) plays a central role in strengthening government performance, tracking implementation of national priorities, and ensuring that programmes and policies deliver measurable impact.

This visit forms part of government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen frontline service delivery, improve accountability, and ensure that public institutions and infrastructure contribute effectively to economic growth, job creation and poverty alleviation.

During the visit, the Deputy Ministers will assess progress, identifying service delivery challenges, and work with the relevant stakeholders to design practical interventions.

The engagement also supports Priority 3 of the Medium-Term Development Plan (MTDP) 2024–2029, which focuses on building a capable, ethical and developmental state.

Members of the media are invited to join the visit as follows:

Date: Thursday, 23 April 2026

Time: 9h00 to 13h00

Venue: Port of Cape Town, Cape Town

Media accreditation and enquiries:

Media representatives wishing to attend are requested to confirm their attendance in advance by contacting:

Ms Xoliswa Salman

Deputy Minister Communications Support

Cell: 066 305 7718

E-mail: Xoliswa.Salman@dpme.gov.za

For enquiries relating to the Department of Planning, Monitoring & Evaluation contact:

Mr Thomas Nkosi

Chief Director: Strategy & Communications

E-mail: tomnkosi@dpme.gov.za

Cell: 079 907 9016

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