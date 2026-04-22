Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga addresses 2nd High-Level Meeting of Women Judicial Leaders of Africa, 22 Apr

The Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga, will deliver a keynote address at the 2nd High-Level Meeting of Women Judicial Leaders of Africa on Wednesday, 22 April 2026, in Johannesburg. Hosted by the judiciary of the Republic of South Africa, in collaboration with the Conference of Constitutional Jurisdictions of Africa (CCJA), under the theme “The Maputo Protocol @ 20: Consolidating the Jurisprudence of Equality for the Next Generation”.

Members of the media are invited as follows.

Date: Wednesday 22 April 2026

Time: 9h00

Venue: Sandton Hotel, 5 Benmore Road, Sandton

Minister Chikunga’s address will underscore South Africa’s commitment to gender equality, the empowerment of women in leadership, and the importance of inclusive governance within judicial institutions. The engagement aligns with ongoing continental and global efforts to accelerate women’s participation in decision-making spaces, particularly within the legal and judicial sectors.

The gathering brings together senior women in the judiciary from across the African continent to deliberate on strengthening gender-responsive justice systems, advancing women’s leadership in the judiciary, and promoting equitable access to justice for all.

Media enquiries contact:

Cassius Selala

Head of Communication: Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities

Cell: 060 534 0672.

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