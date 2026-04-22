Ministers Siviwe Gwarube and Leon Schreiber lead joint community engagements in Cloetesville, 22 Apr

Members of the media are invited to attend a joint visit by the Minister of Basic Education, Ms Siviwe Gwarube and the Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Leon Schreiber, who will on Wednesday 22 April hold community engagements in the Stellenbosch area, with a specific focus on Cloetesville.

As part of the programme, the Ministers will jointly hand over Identity Documents to matric learners at Cloetesville High School and donate laptops to teachers who are teaching STEM subjects at the school. This initiative forms part of government’s ongoing efforts to ensure that all learners are properly documented, enabling them to fully participate in the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations and access opportunities beyond school.

Ensuring that matriculants have the necessary identification is a critical step in safeguarding their future prospects, including access to higher education, employment, and other essential services. The handover of ID documents and launching of the Bank Branch is part of Home Affairs’ efforts to “bring home affairs to your door”

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 22 April 2026

Time: 09h00

Venue: Cloetesville High School, Stellenbosch, Western Cape

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