Minister Gayton Mckenzie and Deputy Minister Peace Mabe brief media on priority matters, 23 Apr
The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie and Deputy Minister Peace Mabe, will host a media briefing on Thursday, 23 April 2026, at Freedom Park in Pretoria.
The briefing will focus on, among other priority matters, the following key areas:
- Budget Vote 2026
- SA Walks
- FIFA World Cup (including the 2010 Bafana-Mexico Legends Rematch, the return of many more superfans, and DSAC’s ticket programme for SA fans)
- Update on VAR
- Presidential visit to Formula One
- Chess support
- Scatterlings Music Festival at Trafalgar Square, UK
- Afrikaans Taal Centenary
- Mzansi-Atlanta Creative Industry Expo
- June 16 Commemoration
Members of the media are invited as follows:
Date: Thursday, 23 April 2026
Time: 11:00
Venue: Freedom Park Heritage Site & Museum, Pretoria
Enquiries:
Mr Madimetja Moleba
Cell: 066 301 4675
E-mail: MadimetjaM@dsac.gov.za
Spokesperson: Office of the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture
Ms Stacey-Lee Khojane
Cell: 077 608 7579
E-mail: StaceyK@dsac.gov.za
Head of Communication and Marketing: Department of Sport, Arts and Culture
Ms Zimasa Velaphi
Cell: 072 172 8925
E-mail: ZimasaV@dsac.gov.za
#GovZAUpdates
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