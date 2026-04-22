Minister Gayton Mckenzie and Deputy Minister Peace Mabe brief media on priority matters, 23 Apr

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie and Deputy Minister Peace Mabe, will host a media briefing on Thursday, 23 April 2026, at Freedom Park in Pretoria.

The briefing will focus on, among other priority matters, the following key areas:

Budget Vote 2026

SA Walks

FIFA World Cup (including the 2010 Bafana-Mexico Legends Rematch, the return of many more superfans, and DSAC’s ticket programme for SA fans)

Update on VAR

Presidential visit to Formula One

Chess support

Scatterlings Music Festival at Trafalgar Square, UK

Afrikaans Taal Centenary

Mzansi-Atlanta Creative Industry Expo

June 16 Commemoration

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Thursday, 23 April 2026

Time: 11:00

Venue: Freedom Park Heritage Site & Museum, Pretoria

Enquiries:

Mr Madimetja Moleba

Cell: 066 301 4675

E-mail: MadimetjaM@dsac.gov.za

Spokesperson: Office of the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture

Ms Stacey-Lee Khojane

Cell: 077 608 7579

E-mail: StaceyK@dsac.gov.za

Head of Communication and Marketing: Department of Sport, Arts and Culture

Ms Zimasa Velaphi

Cell: 072 172 8925

E-mail: ZimasaV@dsac.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates