Raceway Car Wash Celebrates Grand Opening of Newly Remodeled Upland Location

Raceway Car Wash, Upland

Raceway Car Wash Upland reopens April 23! Free washes 4/23–4/30, raffle, free merch for first 450 guests, plus limited-time $0.01 & $9.95/mo offers.

UPLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Raceway Car Wash is proud to announce the grand opening of its newly remodeled location in Upland, California, located at 369 N Mountain Ave, Upland, CA 91786, beginning Thursday, April 23rd. The refreshed site features modern upgrades and enhanced amenities designed to deliver an even better, faster, and more convenient wash experience for the local community.

To celebrate the grand reopening, Raceway Car Wash is offering free car washes from April 23rd through April 30th. Guests who visit during the opening week will also be automatically entered into a raffle for a chance to win one of two 12-month Grand Champion unlimited car wash memberships.

As an added bonus, the first 450 guests to visit the site during the Grand Opening celebration will receive a free piece of Raceway Car Wash merchandise—while supplies last.

Raceway is also rolling out limited-time new-member offers you won’t want to miss:

Secure your first 30 days of unlimited washes just $0.01 from April 23rd through April 30th—the perfect time to jump into unlimited washes at an unbeatable value

Can't make it in during the Grand Opening week? The celebration will continue May 1st through May 31st. Take advantage of $9.95/month-for-3-months special pricing—a limited-time offer to keep you shining all season long.

The remodeled Upland location features:

Upgraded, state-of-the-art wash technology for a superior clean every visit

Complimentary vacuums and towel stations for a complete finish

Streamlined, seamless membership options designed for convenience and value

"Reopening our Upland location on Mountain Avenue is a vision years in the making, and seeing it come to life is truly exciting for our entire team," said Andrew Schell, Co-Founder and Chief Development Officer of Raceway Car Wash. "This remodel brings cutting-edge wash systems and modern technology to deliver a faster, cleaner experience, all while deepening our roots in the Upland community. We're thrilled to finally welcome our neighbors back."

The Upland location will operate Monday through Saturday from 7:00 AM to 7:30 PM, and Sunday from 7:00 AM to 6:30 PM.

For more information, visit Raceway Car Wash online or stop by to experience the upgrades—because at Raceway, every wash is a winning lap.

*Membership offers are limited to new members only. Promotional pricing is exclusive to the Upland, CA location during the dates outlined. Please visit us in store for more information on pricing and eligibility. Promotional plans will auto renew at regular pricing after the promotional period ends.

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