Hope Crisis Response Network Breaks Ground on First Altadena Home, Launching 100-Home Rebuild Initiative

Hope Crisis Response Network Breaks Ground

ALTADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hope Crisis Response Network (HCRN) , California’s leading nonprofit homebuilder after disasters, today officially broke ground on its first home in Altadena, marking the launch of its long-term commitment to rebuild 100 homes for families impacted by the January 2025 Eaton Fire.The milestone signals a major step forward in Altadena’s recovery.The first home will be rebuilt for the Campbell family, who lost the house they had lived in for more than 50 years - a place rooted in decades of memories, milestones, and community connection. The family’s ties to Altadena date back to 1975, when a veteran and longtime U.S. Postal Service employee and his wife purchased their first home.Known throughout the neighborhood for his daily walks and the care he took in maintaining his home, Mr. Campbell reflects the fabric of the Altadena community.Like many families impacted by the fire, the Campbells have faced significant barriers to rebuilding, including insurance gaps and rising construction costs.“This home is just the beginning of what’s ahead for Altadena,” said Kevin Cox, Founder and CEO of Hope Crisis Response Network. “Each groundbreaking represents more than construction; it represents the ability for families to return home. We are committed to walking alongside these families until they are fully back on their feet.”This groundbreaking is part of HCRN’s five-year commitment to rebuild 100 homes at no cost for uninsured and underinsured households, ensuring long-standing and vulnerable community members can remain in Altadena.The effort has been made possible through the support of key partners including the American Red Cross, California Fire Foundation, and FireAid, alongside a coalition of local and national organizations committed to Altadena’s long-term recovery."Nothing represents meaningful recovery more than a family being able to return home," said Amanda Ree, Director of Wildfire Long-Term Recovery at the American Red Cross. "This is the first of many homes that will be built over the coming months that will welcome back families displaced by the Eaton Fire, thanks to Hope Crisis Response Network. We're proud to be partnering with HCRN and look forward to continuing to celebrate these milestones alongside them."“The California Fire Foundation is proud to provide this $1 million grant to help remove critical barriers for underinsured homeowners—delivering the tools, equipment, and financial support needed to move forward. This investment will help save families an estimated $20,000 to $30,000 in site preparation costs alone, making rebuilds like this one possible. Together, we are helping to accelerate recovery and helping communities like Altadena rebuild stronger.”- Angie Carmignani, Executive Director, California Fire FoundationAbout Hope Crisis Response NetworkHope Crisis Response Network (HCRN) is California’s leading nonprofit home-rebuilding organization following disasters, serving the most vulnerable populations in the state’s hardest-hit communities for more than 26 years. Since day one of the Eaton and Palisades fires, HCRN has been on the ground supporting affected families. Through its home remediation and rebuilding programs, HCRN has helped 185 households impacted by the Eaton and Palisades fires return safely to their homes.HCRN is now entering the second phase of its long-term recovery efforts: rebuilding 100 homes for uninsured and severely underinsured households in Altadena. For more information, visit www.hcrn.info

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