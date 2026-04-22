Governor Newsom and First Partner Siebel Newsom celebrate 50th anniversary of the California Arts Council

The California Arts Council was established by Governor Jerry Brown under the Dixon-Zenovich-Maddy California Arts Act of 1975. Over the years, the Council has supported artists across the state and built up the infrastructure to nurture emerging talent. Today, California’s creative economy is a global powerhouse in this sector, and the state has released its first-ever Creative Economy Strategic Plan to continue building momentum.

The Governor, in partnership with the Legislature, has championed key programs to support this creative talent through one-time allocations, including through the California Creative Corps Program – a statewide program that partnered with artists to deliver public messaging on health, climate and conservation, emergency preparedness, civic participation, and community engagement. The Governor has also launched the Arts in California Parks program with State Parks to support art installations in state and local parks, and expanded cultural art districts statewide, focusing on expansion in underserved areas.