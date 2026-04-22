In celebration of Earth Day, Governor Newsom and First Partner Siebel Newsom announce plan to create three new state parks

As the Trump administration dismantles the National Park Service, California’s State Parks Forward initiative will drive forward the biggest expansion of the State Park System in decades. Building on key Newsom administration priorities, including Outdoors for All and 30×30 California, the initiative will establish three new state parks near underserved communities in the Central Valley, increasing the number of state parks to 283, which is far more than any other state. It will also expand existing parks by thousands of acres. Thanks to SB 630 (Allen) and AB 679 (Pellerin), which the Governor signed last year, California is fast-tracking the process to grow existing parks through the acquisition of high-value properties at little to no cost to the state. This puts the state on the path to preserve and protect an additional 30,000 acres of land by the end of the decade.

“California’s state parks are nothing short of iconic – with locations like Big Sur, Southern California beaches, and the world’s tallest trees – but our state has even more to offer,” said California Natural Resources Secretary Wade Crowfoot. “Now through State Parks Forward we’re bringing more parks to more places – particularly in the Central Valley, a beautiful region that has too often been overlooked for new parks– while at the same time making critical progress to conserve 30% of our lands by 2030.”

“The bold vision laid out today by Governor Newsom sets California on a path to not just grow the State Park System but also provide more access and instill a greater connection and sense of pride for all Californians in their state parks,” said California State Parks Director Armando Quintero. “State Parks Forward would not be possible without our incomparable staff and partners and the amazing work they do every day in service to the people of California and their public lands.”

State Parks Forward is bringing more parks to more places — particularly in the Central Valley, where residents have long had fewer parks and outdoor recreation opportunities than most Californians. State Parks will start the planning and acquisition process for these three new parks, spanning approximately 330 miles from one end of the Central Valley to the other. Each provides something not currently offered at any of the 280 state parks, like access to the San Joaquin and Feather rivers, or an important piece of California history like the first camps that housed farm workers in California who fled the Dust Bowl. All parks are publicly held and can be acquired at little to no cost to the state. State Parks Forward establishes these three new state parks and lays the groundwork to turn that vision into a reality.

Today’s announcement marks Governor Newsom’s last Earth Day in office, exactly two years after dedicating Dos Rios, the first new state park in a decade.

Feather River Park (Olivehurst, Yuba County)

