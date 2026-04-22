Leather & Lei’s Sold Out Collection Releases Final Lehua Boot Edition as Brand Expands into Country Lifestyle Market

Leather & Lei - Hawaii Cowgirl Boots Leather & Lei - Brown Cowgirl Boot - Lehua Collection Leather & Lei - Hawaiian Cowgirl Boots Leather & Lei - Brown Cowgirl Boot Lehua Collection

Emerging Western footwear brand blends Hawaiian heritage with cowgirl culture, gaining traction beyond initial launch

The response to our first collection showed us there’s an appetite for something different within Western fashion. Women are looking for authenticity, craftsmanship, and products that carry meaning.” — Selena Costa

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leather & Lei , a woman-owned cowgirl boot brand blending Western design with Hawaiian heritage, announces the April 24 release of its final Lehua Collection boot - a brown leather style completing a debut collection that has already sold out across its initial runs.As part of the brand’s first collection, featuring red, yellow, and black Lehua designs, the highly desired brown boot will quickly gain traction among consumers drawn to its distinctive aesthetic and handcrafted, made-to-order approach - signaling growing demand for heritage-driven, story-led Western fashion Leather & Lei offers a fresh perspective within the evolving country lifestyle space, merging classic Western silhouettes with cultural storytelling rooted in Hawaiʻi.“The response to our first collection showed us there’s a real appetite for something different within Western fashion,” said founder Selena Costa. “Women are looking for authenticity, craftsmanship, and products that carry meaning.”The final Lehua boot introduces a rich brown colorway designed for versatility and everyday wear, while maintaining the brand’s signature floral detailing inspired by the Lehua blossom - a symbol of strength and resilience.As the closing release of its debut collection, the April 24 drop marks a transition point for the brand as it expands its focus into the continental United States, particularly within country lifestyle and Western fashion markets.With its Summer 2026 Hibiscus Collection currently in development, Leather & Lei is positioning itself as an emerging brand to watch - bridging regional heritage with national appeal.The final Lehua boot will be available April 24 at www.leatherandlei.com . Quantities are limited.About Leather & LeiFounded in Hawai‘i, Leather & Lei is a women-owned, handcrafted boot brand inspired by the union of island heritage and Western tradition. Each pair is made-to-order with a deep commitment to quality, sustainability, and the aloha spirit - designed for women who embody confidence, independence, and authenticity in every step.Created with a vision to honor God and celebrate Hawaiian heritage through timeless craftsmanship, Leather & Lei draws inspiration from the rugged spirit of the West and the soulful elegance of the islands. Each handcrafted, limited-edition design tells a story - one of faith, resilience, and beauty - carrying the essence of aloha in every stitch.Tough as leather, soft as lei - every pair of Leather & Lei boots is a legacy made to be worn, cherished, and passed down for generations.

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