LUVANSH HELPS SHOPPERS CELEBRATE MOTHER’S DAY WITH MEMORABLE GIFTS, REDEFINING LUXURY WITHOUT THE GOLD PRICE SHOCK

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Keeping Fine Jewelry Accessible with Silver and 10-karat Gold

In response to skyrocketing gold prices, we are focused on keeping jewelry affordable with silver and 10-karat gold so customers don’t have to scale back on the gifts that matter most,” — Luvansh CEO Aakash Jobanputra

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As gold prices climb to record highs—reshaping the jewelry market and driving up the cost of traditional gifts— Luvansh , a quality leader in lab-grown and natural diamond jewelry, is taking a different approach. While many retailers are passing increased costs on to consumers ahead of key gifting moments like Mother’s Day and graduations, Luvansh is keeping fine jewelry accessible by offering high-quality alternatives in silver and 10-karat gold, without compromising on diamond size or craftsmanship.Gold prices have surged to record highs, recently trading above $4,800 per ounce, driven by intense safe-haven demand amid geopolitical tensions, central bank purchases, and expectations of falling interest rates. The surge in gold prices is reshaping many industries, including the jewelry market.“In response to skyrocketing gold prices, while most jewelry companies are raising prices, we are focused on keeping jewelry affordable with alternative metals like silver and 10-karat gold so customers don’t have to scale back on the gifts that matter most,” said Luvansh CEO Aakash Jobanputra.The brand’s “No-Brainer Deals,” featuring aggressively priced pieces for Mother’s Day and beyond, are refreshed daily and also help meet demand during the peak gifting season with close-out deals. Luvansh jewelry in silver and 10-karat gold are available in most price ranges. Some of Luvansh’s current top sellers include:--10K White Gold Lab-Created Diamond 3 Prong Martini Push Back Stud Earrings (1 CTW F-G SI) - $269--10K White Gold Lab-Created Diamond Eternity Band (1.50 CTW F-G VS) - $427--Silver Lab-Created Round Diamond 4-Prong Tennis Bracelet (5 CTW F-G VS) - $494--Silver IGI Certified Oval Lab-Created Diamond Bezel Pendant Necklace (1 CTW F VS) - $247Luvansh is a price disrupter and fast-growth, quality leader in lab-grown and natural diamond jewelry. Based in New York, Luvansh sources diamonds directly from suppliers worldwide, reducing markups at each stage of the supply chain, and passing down significant savings to their customers.

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