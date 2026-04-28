QIC House Cannabis Launches in Massachusetts, Centering LGBTQIA+ and Chicano Voices in a New Era of Cannabis

Queer in Cannabis launches QIC House, QIC Stix

Built from advocacy and lived experience, QIC House brings culture, connection, and community back to cannabis

The community has always shown up for us...we’re building QIC House to show up right back with consistency, with care, and with real investment in the people and spaces that keep our culture alive.” — Rich Magaña

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- QIC House Cannabis, a Queer and Chicano-owned brand founded by the team behind Queer in Cannabis (QIC), officially launches its preroll line in Massachusetts. Rooted in advocacy, culture, and community, QIC House enters the market with a mission to create space for visibility, equity, and connection, while redefining what intentional inclusion in cannabis looks like.

Built by co-founders Rich Magaña and John Stephens, who each bring over a decade of experience across cannabis marketing, sales, and brand strategy, QIC House moves beyond performative inclusion. Instead, it centers lived experience and honors the Queer and Latino communities that have long shaped cannabis culture.

“Queer and Latino communities have always been part of cannabis, building culture, creating underground industries, and showing up for each other, often without recognition while bearing the stigma,” said Rich Magaña, Co-Founder of QIC House. “This brand is about honoring that legacy while creating something that gives back and moves the industry forward.”

QIC House introduces two pre-roll formats built around everyday experiences and intentional use.

• QIC Stix (3-Pack, 0.5g each) — flexible, shareable, and easy to integrate into everyday use

• Good Judy’s (5-Pack, 0.5g each) — a larger-format offering with a built-in giveback component

Products will be available at select retail partners across Massachusetts, including Rooted In, CannaVana, Redi, Green Meadows, and Uma Flowers, all dispensaries aligned with QIC House’s commitment to community-forward cannabis and equitable access.

“At Rooted In, we’re intentional about creating space for community-driven and underrepresented voices in cannabis,” said Brian Keith, Owner of Rooted In. “Queer in Cannabis has been a meaningful partner in that work, consistently bringing thoughtful, inclusive programming into our space. We’re proud to support their evolution into product and to be part of what this next chapter represents.”

“Partnering with Queer in Cannabis is incredibly exciting because it brings together quality, care, and purpose in a way that feels authentic,” said Rob Patton, Owner and Processing Partner at Green Meadows. “QIC House is built on advocacy and backed by a powerful community, and we’re honored to help bring QIC Stix and Good Judy’s to Massachusetts. This is just the beginning of what’s possible.”

An extension of Queer in Cannabis, a nationally recognized platform for LGBTQIA+ advocacy, QIC House builds on years of community impact. Since 2022, QIC has hosted events, supported HIV/AIDS initiatives, partnered with local organizations, and invested directly in LGBTQIA+ talent. That same commitment carries into the brand’s product line and business model. A portion of the proceeds from Good Judy’s supports Massachusetts-based organizations, including Worcester Pride, LGBTQIA+ Elders of Color, The Massachusetts Transgender Political Coalition, and also funds free community programming such as Rolling with the Homies workshops and art and culture events.

“The community has always shown up for us,” added Magaña. “We’re building QIC House to show up right back with consistency, with care, and with real investment in the people and spaces that keep our culture alive.”

Products are organized around three intentional, experience-driven strains:

• Day Disco — uplifting and social

• Cruise Control — balanced and creative

• Night Writer — calm and reflective

Each is terpene-driven and designed to deliver reliable, mood-based experiences without guesswork.

As LGBTQIA+ consumers remain underrepresented in cannabis leadership despite strong market presence, QIC House aims to shift the narrative by embedding representation into its foundation rather than treating it as a campaign.

“This isn’t about checking a box, it’s about building infrastructure for our community within this industry,” said Magaña. “We’re here to create something lasting. Something that reflects where we come from and reinvests in where we’re going.”

About QIC House

QIC House Cannabis is a Queer and Chicano-owned cannabis brand rooted in culture, inclusivity, and community. The brand creates thoughtfully designed products and experiences that honor cannabis's history while actively investing in its future. Built on a foundation of advocacy, QIC House extends the work of Queer in Cannabis into a purpose-driven product line that supports LGBTQIA+ communities through direct giveback initiatives, partnerships, and community programming. By collaborating with local cultivators and prioritizing intentional, terpene-driven formulations, the brand delivers consistent, experience-led products designed for real-life moments of connection, creativity, and rest.

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