Rice and Noodle Selects SynergySuite to Power Operations and Fuel Franchise Expansion Across Canada

Rice & Noodle + SynergySuite Partnership

Rice and Noodle partners with SynergySuite’s AI platform to optimize inventory and back-of-house operations for its franchise expansion across Canada.

We are thrilled to support Rice and Noodle's expansion. SynergySuite’s AI tools will ensure their franchisees maintain high standards and healthy margins as they scale across Canada.” — Ray Oliveira, SynergySuite

SANDY, UT, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fast-casual Southeast Asian restaurant chain adopts AI-powered inventory and operations management platform to support multi-unit growth through 2026, 2027, and beyond. Rice and Noodle , the Canadian fast-casual chain that has been redefining accessible Southeast Asian cuisine since 2010, has chosen SynergySuite as its restaurant management technology partner. The selection signals a deliberate investment in the systems infrastructure needed to sustain the brand's accelerating franchise growth across Canada.Committed to serving real food made in front of the guest, Rice and Noodle has grown into one of Canada's fastest-growing fast-casual Asian concepts, with locations currently operating across Vancouver, North Vancouver, Burnaby, Surrey, Delta, Rosedale, Chilliwack, and Calgary. The brand is actively accepting franchise applicants and expanding into new territories across British Columbia and Alberta, and that growth is no longer early-stage. It is a structured, multi-year strategy with the ambition and infrastructure to match.Rice and Noodle will implement SynergySuite's operations and inventory management suite across its network, gaining real-time visibility into stock levels, automated purchasing, and the cost controls that keep margins healthy as new locations come online. The franchise model is built around proven systems, consistency, and a guest experience that holds up location after location. SynergySuite reinforces that foundation by automating the back-of-house workflows most prone to inefficiency at scale, connecting directly with existing POS, payroll, and vendor management systems without disruption.Rice and Noodle's franchise investment ranges from $480,000 to $730,000 CAD per location, which means every unit that opens carries real financial stakes for the franchisee behind it. At that level of investment, accurate inventory data, controlled food costs, and consistent execution across the network are not competitive advantages. They are a responsibility. SynergySuite gives Rice and Noodle and its franchise partners the tools to meet that standard at every location, every day.With the franchise pipeline extending well into 2027 and beyond, and new communities across British Columbia and Alberta set to welcome the brand, SynergySuite will serve as the technology layer that keeps the entire network aligned, from the first location to the fiftieth.As Rice and Noodle continues to bring the flavors of Southeast Asia to new communities across Canada, the right technology ensures that every new guest, in every new market, gets the same experience that built the brand's reputation in the first place.##About Rice and NoodleFounded in 2010, Rice and Noodle is a Canadian fast-casual restaurant chain offering fresh, healthy Southeast Asian-inspired cuisine cooked to order in a relaxed and casual environment. The brand currently operates locations across Vancouver, North Vancouver, Burnaby, Surrey, Delta, Rosedale, Chilliwack, and Calgary, with an active franchise expansion program targeting new markets across British Columbia and Alberta.About SynergySuiteSynergySuite is an AI-powered restaurant management platform built for multi-unit operators. Leveraging machine learning and large language models, the platform automates and optimizes inventory, forecasting, ordering, labor, analytics, and franchise management, giving brands the visibility and intelligence needed to run smarter and scale more efficiently.

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