AIM Achieves Better Business Bureau Accreditation with A+ Rating, Reinforcing Commitment to Customer Trust

Colorado's Leading Experts In Custom Window Treatments & Lighting Control

Maintaining BBB Accreditation with an A+ rating reflects the standards we hold ourselves to every day,” — Kevin Clancy, Co-Founder of AIM

ENGLEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AIM, a locally owned Colorado window treatment and smart lighting control company, is proud to highlight its continued accreditation with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and its A+ rating , reinforcing the company’s ongoing commitment to customer trust and service excellence.Accredited since June 2025, AIM meets the BBB’s rigorous standards for integrity, transparency, and responsiveness. These are key factors that help homeowners feel confident when selecting a company for their home improvement needs.“Maintaining BBB Accreditation with an A+ rating reflects the standards we hold ourselves to every day,” said Kevin Clancy, Co-Founder of AIM. “From the first in-home consultation to final installation, our goal is to provide a seamless, trustworthy experience for every Colorado homeowner we work with.”A Reputation Built on Trust and ConsistencyWith over 350 five-star reviews across Colorado, AIM has established a strong reputation for delivering high-quality, personalized service. The company’s process begins with a free in-home consultation, during which design consultants bring a curated selection of window-treatment samples directly to the homeowner. This allows clients to evaluate materials, colors, and light control options within their own space.AIM differentiates itself by using in-house, Hunter Douglas-certified design consultants and installers (never subcontractors), ensuring consistency, accountability, and attention to detail throughout every project.Comprehensive Window Treatment and Smart Home SolutionsAIM offers a wide range of modern window coverings and advanced lighting control systems designed to enhance comfort, energy efficiency, and style. Their product offerings include:• Hunter Douglas and Alta window treatments, including blinds, shades, shutters, and privacy sheers• Custom drapery and side panels by Carole Fabrics• Vertical blinds and panel track systems for large windows and sliding doors• Motorized and manual window treatments for convenience and flexibility• Insolroll Oasispatio shades for outdoor living spacesIn addition to window treatments, AIM provides lighting control solutions powered by Lutron. These systems allow homeowners to manage lighting, ambiance, and energy use with smart home integration, creating a more efficient and comfortable living environment.Commitment to Customer ExperienceBBB Accreditation reinforces AIM’s dedication to ethical business practices and customer satisfaction. From professional measurement and installation to motorization setup and lighting automation programming, every service is handled by experienced professionals focused on delivering reliable results.As more Colorado homeowners seek solutions that balance functionality, design, and convenience, AIM continues to provide tailored recommendations backed by trusted expertise and proven service.To schedule a free in-home consultation or learn more, visit www.aimyourhome.com or call the number below.About AIMAIM is a locally owned Colorado company specializing in custom window treatments and whole-home lighting control systems. As an authorized dealer and installer for leading brands including Hunter Douglas, Alta, Carole Fabrics, Insolroll, and Lutron, AIM delivers personalized solutions designed to enhance comfort, style, and efficiency. With a focus on quality craftsmanship and customer care, AIM helps homeowners create spaces that are both functional and beautifully designed.

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