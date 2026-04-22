Protego Systems Launches 500 Series TAA-Compliant USB Desk Phone - a Secure, Headset-Free Alternative for Softphone Use

Protego Systems' PTG500 Deskphone

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Protego Systems today announced the release of the Protego Systems 500 TAA-Compliant USB Desk Phone with Optional Push-to-Talk Handset, a purpose-built communication device designed to address the growing need for secure, compliant, and ergonomic alternatives to headsets in modern softphone environments.

As organizations continue to standardize on platforms like Microsoft Teams and other softphone solutions, customers—particularly within government and regulated sectors—face a lack of TAA-compliant, USB-connected desk phone options. Many are forced to rely on headsets that introduce user fatigue, operational complexity, and potential security concerns. The Protego 500 Series fills this gap by delivering a familiar desk phone experience optimized for today’s digital workplace.

“Organizations shouldn’t have to choose between security, usability, and comfort,” said a spokesperson for Protego Systems. “The 500 Series provides a simple, intuitive alternative to headsets—purpose-built for secure environments and seamless softphone integration.”

Secure, Controlled Communication

The Protego 500 Series features an optional push-to-talk handset, enabling users to control exactly when their microphone is active. This capability is critical in environments where conversation privacy and operational security are essential, ensuring that audio is transmitted only when intended.

To further support secure environments, the device includes a physical speakerphone disable switch, allowing organizations to enforce audio policies at the hardware level—an important requirement in controlled and classified settings.

Enhanced Visibility and Awareness

A built-in 360-degree ready light provides clear visual indication of call status from any angle, improving situational awareness and minimizing interruptions in shared or monitored workspaces.

Designed for Comfort and Simplicity

The Protego 500 Series eliminates the discomfort and complexity associated with all-day headset use. Its ergonomic handset design provides a natural, familiar calling experience, while removing the need to manage headset cords, cables, or multiple accessories.

With plug-and-play USB connectivity, the device integrates seamlessly with leading softphone platforms, enabling users to get started immediately with no training required.

Ideal for Secure and Hybrid Work Environments

The Protego 500 Series is designed for organizations where security, compliance, and usability are critical, including:

• Federal agencies and secure government offices

• Defense and intelligence environments

• SCIFs (Sensitive Compartmented Information Facilities) and controlled spaces

• Government contractors handling sensitive data

• Hybrid work environments seeking a standardized, secure alternative to headsets

Key Features

• TAA-compliant for government procurement

• USB connectivity for softphone environments

• Optional push-to-talk handset for enhanced privacy

• 360-degree ready light for call status visibility

• Physical speakerphone disable switch

• Ergonomic design to eliminate headset fatigue

• Plug-and-play setup with no training required

Availability

The Protego Systems 500 TAA-Compliant USB Desk Phone is available now. For more information, visit www.protegosystems.com or contact Protego Systems directly at info@protegosystems.com

About Protego Systems

Protego Systems provides secure, compliant communication solutions for modern enterprise, government, and hybrid work environments. Its products are designed to deliver simplicity, reliability, and control where it matters most.

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