Fathym Launches fai — Giving Developers Permanent Ownership of Their AI Context Across Every Tool They Use

fai by Fathym: portable AI context shared across Claude Code, Cursor, Codex, Windsurf, Cline, and Ollama. One vault, every tool. fai by Fathym: persistent AI context that loads instantly, compounds across sessions, and travels with you across every tool.

Not a coding agent. Not a model router. Not a memory plugin. A portable, persistent workbench you own.

Your AI context lives inside platforms that have their own reasons to keep it there. That's not a technical limitation. It's a business model. fai is built on a different premise.” — Matthew Smith, CEO — Fathym

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fathym, Inc. today announced the availability of fai, an open source CLI that gives developers permanent ownership of their AI context across every tool they use. Developers working with AI tools today are accumulating something genuinely valuable: decisions made, patterns established, project context built up session by session. But that intelligence lives inside whichever platform they happen to be using. Switch tools, hit a usage limit, or use two environments at once — and that context doesn't travel. The more a developer invests in any one AI tool, the more dependent on it they become.AI tools were built for the era when context was disposable. fai is built for the era when context compounds.fai is not a coding agent. It is not a model router. It is not a memory plugin. It is a workbench — a portable, persistent layer that sits between the developer and every AI tool they use, independently of any vendor. Every decision made, every pattern that emerges, every preference expressed is captured into a vault: a local directory of plain Markdown files, git-backed and version-controlled alongside your code. That vault belongs to you — not to any platform, not to Fathym. Work in Claude Code in the morning and Codex in the afternoon. The context travels with you.fai connects to any MCP-compatible tool — Claude Desktop, VS Code Copilot, Cursor, Windsurf, Codex, Ollama, or any custom client. MCP (Model Context Protocol) is the emerging standard for connecting AI tools to external data sources, now adopted by Anthropic, OpenAI, and Google DeepMind. Through it, every AI tool in a developer's stack can draw from the same vault — the same accumulated intelligence — without any custom integration work. Context no longer belongs to a session or a tool. It travels with the developer.fai organizes work into sessions — each one a discrete window of AI-assisted work that captures decisions, patterns, and preferences as it runs. With each session, fai learns more about how a developer works. Patterns that repeat begin to crystallize — over time turning into deterministic workflows that run without AI at all. By session 50, the vault knows your architecture decisions, your preferred patterns, the vocabulary of your project. Session 1 started from scratch. Repetitive work gets cheaper and faster. AI time gets focused on the work that actually needs it.The same vault that carries a developer's context across tools carries a team's shared decisions across collaborators — so no one re-explains the same architecture twice. The next phase of AI is not just better models. It is infrastructure for memory. The companies that win will not be the ones with access to one more model or one more agent — they will be the ones that can preserve, share, and reuse knowledge across sessions, tools, and teams.The vault is fully portable: no data leaves the developer's machine unless they choose to sync, vaults are fully exportable, and everything works without Fathym infrastructure. Fire us and keep running. Git democratized code ownership. Fathym democratizes AI context ownership.Key capabilities available today:— Works across tools: fai connects to Claude Code, Cursor, Codex, Windsurf, Ollama, and any MCP-compatible AI tool— Portable vaults: context stored as plain Markdown files, git-backed and version-controlled alongside your code— Session-based compounding: each session builds on the last, across every tool you use— Zero lock-in: vaults are fully exportable and work without Fathym infrastructure— Free to install: open source, available now via a single commandInstall fai today:"Fathym is like GitHub but for AI context — it's your personal, private, portable AI context. Your conversations, decisions, and patterns are stuck inside whatever tool you used them in. Fathym frees that. The intelligence developers build with AI is genuinely valuable, and today it lives inside platforms that have their own reasons to keep it there. That's not a technical limitation. It's a business model. fai is built on a different premise: your context lives in your own files, on your machine, backed by git. Fire us and keep everything."Matthew Smith, CEO — FathymFathym is building toward a broader platform — from individual developer workbenches to team-level shared context and enterprise-grade AI intelligence layers. fai is the first step: available now, free, and open source.About FathymFathym, Inc. builds the AI workbench for developers — making developer intelligence portable, persistent, and owned by the people who create it, not the platforms they use. fai is open source and available free at fathym.com

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