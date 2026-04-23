Cornbread Farm to Soul Brings Its Signature Flavors to Williams Sonoma for an Intimate, Soulful Tasting Experience

Cornbread Farm To Soul Exclusive Pop Up

A one-day pop-up rooted in tradition, memory, and the power of food to bring us home

Cornbread has always been about more than what’s on the plate, it’s about how it makes you feel. It’s about creating moments where people feel seen, welcomed, and at home, no matter where they are.” — Adenah Bayoh, Co-founder of Cornbread Farm to Soul

SHORT HILLS, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cornbread Farm to Soul is known for its comforting, home-style cuisine. The restaurant will host a special one-day, in-store tasting experience at Williams Sonoma on Sunday, April 26, 2026. This is a unique opportunity for guests to sample a selection of Cornbread's acclaimed dishes, allowing them to experience the flavor of their "Farm to Soul" cooking philosophy.In a world that moves fast, Cornbread creates space to pause. To connect. To remember. Every bite is intentional, rooted in heritage, made with care, and served with the kind of love you can feel before you even taste it.Guests will experience a curated menu featuring:- Original Cornbread: simple, warm, and timeless- Jalapeño Cheddar Cornbread: bold, with a little edge- Apple Cinnamon Cornbread: soft, sweet, and nostalgic- Signature beverages: Southern Twang and Lemonade refreshing, familiar, and full of soulThis isn’t just a tasting, it’s a reminder that food can comfort, tell stories, and bring people back to themselves.“Cornbread has always been about more than what’s on the plate, it’s about how it makes you feel,” said Adenah Bayoh, Co-founder of Cornbread Farm to Soul. “It’s about creating moments where people feel seen, welcomed, and at home, no matter where they are.”Set inside the thoughtfully curated space of Williams Sonoma, this experience bridges two worlds, elevated retail and soulful tradition, proving that comfort and quality can live beautifully in the same space. Media representatives are invited to attend and capture the experience. Opportunities for on-site interviews, b-roll, and behind-the-scenes storytelling will be available.ABOUT CORNBREAD FARM TO SOULCornbread Farm to Soul is built on the belief that food is more than nourishment, it’s connection. Inspired by Southern roots and driven by a commitment to quality, the brand brings people together through meals that feel like home. Every dish carries intention, every space is created with care, and every guest is welcomed like family. Co-founded by Adenah Bayoh, Cornbread continues to grow while staying grounded in what matters most: love, culture, and community.

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