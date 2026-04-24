Arbat Group Establishes Itself as a UAE Investment Holding Company With a Diversified Multi-Sector Portfolio

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UAE-based Arbat Group oversees a portfolio of independent companies spanning investment, financing, real estate, security, and estate management.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arbat Group is a UAE-based investment holding company headquartered at Single Business Tower on Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai. The Group was established to serve as a disciplined parent entity — allocating capital strategically, exercising governance oversight, and stewarding long-term value across a portfolio of independently operating subsidiaries.The Group's portfolio spans five core verticals: institutional investment management, cash advance and alternative financing solutions, premium real estate investment, executive protection and security services, and private estate stewardship and asset administration. Each portfolio company operates with its own management team, brand identity, and client relationships — reflecting Arbat Group's deliberate structure as a holding entity rather than an integrated conglomerate.“Arbat Group exists to provide structure, governance, and long-term direction — not to operate in place of its portfolio companies. Each subsidiary is empowered to lead its market independently, while benefiting from the capital discipline and strategic oversight of the Group.” — Arbat GroupDUBAI - The Group's holding model is built on three principles: disciplined capital allocation, active governance rather than passive ownership, and a long-term orientation that prioritises enduring value over short-term returns. In addition to its UAE headquarters, Arbat Group maintains a U.S. operational presence through its dedicated American entity, further extending the Group's capacity to serve international clients and institutional partners.ABOUT ARBAT GROUPArbat Group is an investment holding company headquartered in the United Arab Emirates. The Group operates across institutional investment, cash advance financing, real estate, security, and estate management through a portfolio of independently managed subsidiaries — focused on long-term value creation through disciplined capital allocation and strategic portfolio stewardship.Visit here to learn more: arbat-group.ae

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