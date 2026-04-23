Small Business Week: eCreek IT to Host May 8 Risk Visibility Event for Front Range Businesses

The eCreek Risk Assessment Scan helps businesses detect, analyze, and protect against cybersecurity threats with clear, actionable insight. eCreek IT Solutions: Celebrating 20 years of empowering Colorado businesses and non-profits with expert IT support and cybersecurity services.

Small Business Week virtual event on May 8 offers sessions for Front Range businesses to discover hidden risks, assess vulnerabilities, and improve security.

Most small businesses don’t realize where they’re exposed until it’s too late. Without visibility, you’re relying on assumptions. And assumptions are where risk tends to hide.” — Elan Jones

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As National Small Business Week highlights the importance of local businesses across the Front Range, many owners are still operating without a clear understanding of where they are most exposed to risk.For small and mid-sized businesses, cyber and operational risks are often hidden until something goes wrong. By the time an issue is discovered, the impact can include data loss, downtime, or financial disruption. The reality is simple: risk exists whether it is visible or not.To help address this gap, eCreek IT, a Denver-based managed IT and cybersecurity provider, is launching its Small Business Risk Visibility Initiative, introducing a virtual event on May 8, 2026.“Most small businesses don’t realize where they’re exposed until it’s too late,” said Elan Jones, Director of Business Development of eCreek IT. “Without visibility, you’re relying on assumptions. And assumptions are where risk tends to hide.”As part of the May 8 event, eCreek IT will host a limited number of 1:1 Risk Intake Sessions, giving business owners the opportunity to understand their environment in a more structured way. These sessions are designed to provide a clear starting point. Each conversation focuses on learning how the business operates at a high level, including systems, data, and day-to-day processes, while identifying where deeper visibility may be needed.Rather than relying on guesswork, participants leave with a more grounded understanding of where potential risks may exist.Availability for these 1:1 sessions is limited and expected to fill quickly.For organizations that want a more definitive, data-driven view, eCreek IT offers the next step: the eCreek Risk Assessment Scan This structured technical assessment takes a deeper look at the environment to identify:• Security vulnerabilities• System misconfigurations• Gaps in access controls• Real time exposure points across networks and endpointsThe Risk Assessment Scan moves businesses beyond “we think we’re fine” and provides an evidence-based view of their current risk posture, along with clear, actionable next steps.Unlike surface-level reviews, this process is designed to deliver real insight that businesses can use to prioritize improvements and reduce exposure.The May 8 event marks the first phase of eCreek IT’s broader effort to help Front Range businesses gain visibility into their risk before issues arise. With limited capacity, business owners are encouraged to act quickly to secure participation.“Risk doesn’t wait,” Jones added. “If you don’t have a clear picture of your environment, you’re making decisions in the dark.”Organizations interested in participating in the May 8 sessions and learning more about the Small Business Risk Visibility Initiative can find additional details on their website.

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