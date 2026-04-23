RxLogix Launches PVOne.AI, Fourth-Generation Agentic AI Solution for Monitoring Drug Safety and Tracking Adverse Events

Domain-trained models can cut manual work by 80%, increase productivity by 75% and reduce false positives by 50% to boost performance of existing AI services

PVOne.AI enables safety organizations to unlock significantly greater efficiency, sharper prioritization and signal detection, and stronger operational intelligence in pharmacovigilance.” — Raj More, Chief Architect and Chief Executive Officer, RxLogix

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RxLogix Corporation today announced the launch of PVOne.AI, the fourth generation of the product that now includes Agentic AI capabilities designed to advance intelligent automation and decision support across the pharmacovigilance process. This new generation builds on existing AI capabilities to significantly improve efficiency and reduce false positives.As life sciences organizations face rising case volumes, increasing regulatory complexity, and growing pressure for faster, more consistent safety operations, PVOne.AI introduces a new operating model built on intelligent orchestration. The solution helps organizations extend the value of existing automation investments while improving efficiency, prioritization, and review quality.This launch reflects RxLogix’s continued commitment to practical innovation, where advanced AI capabilities are developed specifically for real pharmacovigilance workflows and deployed with enterprise-grade controls required by regulated environments.This new generation of agentic intelligence provides intelligent orchestration across end-to-end safety operations.“Artificial intelligence at RxLogix is not new. Our clients are already benefiting from AI capabilities operating in production today,” said Raj More, Chief Architect and Chief Executive Officer of RxLogix. “PVOne.AI moves beyond task-level intelligence toward agentic orchestration across pharmacovigilance. This enables safety organizations to unlock significantly greater efficiency, sharper prioritization and signal detection, and stronger operational intelligence."With PVOne.AI, RxLogix clients will see these benefits in case management operations, aggregate reporting & PV content authoring:o Up to 80% reduction in manual efforto Up to 75% higher reviewer productivityo Up to 50% touchless workflowsThe Agentic AI services now will provide these improvements in signal detection, analysis, assessment and risk management:o Up to 50% reduction in false positiveso Up to 50% efficiency gainsThe newest generation also will reduce false negatives and reduce review fatigue.Built specifically for life sciences safety organizations, PVOne.AI introduces a unified intelligence layer across case intake, literature surveillance, case processing, aggregate reporting, data analysis, signal detection, risk oversight, and safety review workflows. The solution combines domain-trained models, intelligent workflow coordination, contextual reasoning, and human-in-the-loop controls to help organizations improve efficiency, strengthen review quality, and accelerate decision making.PVOne.AI builds on multiple generations of artificial intelligence already embedded within the RxLogix platform and currently delivering measurable value in production across global client environments. Existing AI capabilities from RxLogix today support critical pharmacovigilance functions including case intake, event and product coding, auto-narrative, PV documents authoring, etc.PVOne.AI is designed to work across the existing RxLogix product suite, including PV Case Management, PV Reports, PV Signal, PV Analytics, and related safety applications.The U.S. Food and Drug Agency requires continuous monitoring, risk evaluation, and proactive communication as long as a product is on the market. Pharma and life sciences companies must comply with federal laws and specific guidance to maintain an in-house pharmacovigilance system.For more information, visit RxLogix or contact the company to schedule a demonstration.About RxLogix CorporationRxLogix is a global pharmacovigilance technology company providing innovative software solutions for case management, aggregate reporting, signal detection, analytics, and safety operations. Its platforms support modern safety organizations in improving compliance, efficiency, and decision making across the pharmacovigilance lifecycle.

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