Erika Sinner of Directorie named Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2026 Heartland finalist by EY US

EY US celebrates ambitious entrepreneurs shaping the future of business

This recognition means so much to me because it reflects not just the growth of Directorie, but the belief that you can build something meaningful and high performing without compromising on humanity” — Erika Sinner

SAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Erika Sinner, founder and CEO of Directorie , has been named a finalist for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2026 Heartland Award by Ernst & Young LLP (EY US). Now in its 41st year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program celebrates the bold leaders who disrupt markets through the world’s most ground-breaking companies, revolutionizing industries and uplifting communities. The program honors entrepreneurs whose innovations drive economic growth and help shape the future of business.An independent panel of judges selected Erika Sinner among 28 finalists based on their entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, company growth and lasting impact in building long-term value.“This recognition means so much to me because it reflects not just the growth of Directorie, but the belief that you can build something meaningful and high performing without compromising on humanity. We started Directorie with a vision to help life sciences companies bring important therapies to market in a way that truly serves patients, and to do it with a team that feels seen, valued, and empowered every step of the way. I am incredibly grateful to our clients who trust us with their most critical moments, and to our team who shows up every day with excellence, heart, and commitment. This recognition is a reflection of all of them and what we are building together.” - Erika SinnerUnder Sinner’s leadership, Directorie has become a trusted commercialization partner for emerging biotech and pharmaceutical companies navigating the complex path to bringing new medicines to market. Since founding the company in 2018, Sinner has built a fully bootstrapped organization that provides senior commercial talent and strategic expertise to life sciences teams preparing for launch. Directorie has now supported more than 50 brands and 28 product launches across a wide range of therapeutic areas including muscular dystrophy, rare metabolic disorders, cardiomyopathy, irritable bowel syndrome, growth hormone deficiency, and women’s health. Through this work, the company has helped life sciences innovators advance therapies impacting more than 100 million patients worldwide.Entrepreneur Of The Year honors business leaders for their ingenuity, courage and entrepreneurial spirit. The program celebrates original founders who bootstrapped their business from inception or who raised outside capital to grow their company, transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory, and multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model to strengthen it for the future.This year’s Heartland finalists represent Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska and Missouri across all industries, including technology, consumer products, manufacturing, finance and more.Regional award winners will be announced on June 18 during a special celebration in Minneapolis and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. The winners will then be considered by the national judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum, where high-growth CEOs, Fortune 1000 executives and investors converge to shape the future of business.SponsorsFounded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards include presenting sponsors PNC Bank, Cresa, LLC, Marsh USA, SAP, and the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation. In Heartland, sponsors also include regional Platinum sponsor Twin Cities Business, regional Gold sponsor Padilla, and regional Silver sponsors ADP and Stagedge.About Entrepreneur Of The YearFounded in 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Yearhas celebrated more than 11,000 ambitious visionaries who are leading successful, dynamic businesses in the US, and it has since expanded to nearly 80 countries and territories globally.The US program consists of 17 regional programs whose panels of independent judges select the regional award winners every June. Those winners compete for national recognition at the Strategic Growth Forumin November where national finalists and award winners are announced. The national overall winner represents the US at the World Entrepreneur Of The Yearcompetition. Visit ey.com/us/eoy.About EYEY is building a better working world by creating new value for clients, people, society and the planet, while building trust in capital markets.Enabled by data, AI and advanced technology, EY teams help clients shape the future with confidence and develop answers for the most pressing issues of today and tomorrow.EY teams work across a full spectrum of services in assurance, consulting, tax, strategy and transactions. Fueled by sector insights, a globally connected, multi-disciplinary network and diverse ecosystem partners, EY teams can provide services in more than 150 countries and territories.All in to shape the future with confidence.EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.About DirectorieDirectorie is an agency offering commercial, marketing, and market access expertise for pharma, biotech, and med device brands. The team partners with companies at every stage, from pre-commercial to launch and lifecycle management, to fill mission-critical gaps, create meaningful impact, and deliver execution that drives results. Founded in 2018 by client-side industry veterans, Directorie was named to the Inc. 5000 list in 2024 and again in 2025, ranking No. 1146 among the nation’s fastest-growing companies.For more information, visit directorie.com

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