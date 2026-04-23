Brands by Integra Enters Arizona in Partnership with CITIEA

Jim D’Amico is CEO of Brands by Integra. Teresa Hague is President of CITIEA.

Brands by Integra has entered the Arizona market through a new partnership with CITIEA and a strategic step in its regional and national expansion plans.

The opportunity in Arizona is immediate.” — Jim D’Amico, CEO of Brands by Integra.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brands by Integra today announced its partnership with CITIEA, a leading Phoenix brokerage, marking the company’s first entry into the Arizona market. This first acquisition marks planned expansion throughout the southwest by adding agents and acquiring brokerages.

CITIEA (pronounced City’-Ah) will join the Brands by Integra expansion platform, powering the real estate brokerage through franchise affiliation with Compass International Holdings, buoyed by Compass technology and worldwide incoming referrals.

A Market Entry Built on Demand

Brands by Integra is entering Arizona with an established pipeline of seller demand through CITIEA’s exclusive relationship with 72SOLD, a company that offers a unique 72-hour home selling program that ranked 72SOLD on the Inc. 5000 List as the Top 250 fastest growing U.S. company in 2024.

This approach allows the company to scale CITIEA by rapidly adding top agents from Tucson to Northern Arizona, agents who will be able to flourish from listing appointments handed to them each day.

“The opportunity in Arizona is immediate,” said Jim D’Amico, CEO of Brands by Integra. “We are entering the market with a proven system that consistently generates home seller demand, and we intend to grow to meet that demand by adding agents and partnering with CITIEA”



Platform for Regional Growth

The partnership with CITIEA serves as the anchor for a broader regional strategy. Brands by Integra plans to pursue additional brokerage acquisitions in Arizona and surrounding markets to support the volume of listing activity driven by the company’s marketing and home seller programs.

This model reflects a shift in brokerage expansion strategy, aligning growth with verified consumer demand and repeatable marketing systems.

Leadership Continuity and National Roles

As part of the transaction:

● Teresa Hague will remain President of CITIEA, continuing to lead operations in Phoenix

● Greg Hague, founder of 72SOLD, will collaborate with Brands by Integra in a national leadership capacity focused on listing strategy and program expansion

Together, the leadership team will guide the integration of CITIEA into the broader platform while supporting future growth initiatives. CITIEA company sustains 160 real estate agents performing nearly 1700 units and nearly $1 Billion in transaction volume.

Expanding Consumer Solutions with Homes2X

In addition to its relationship with 72SOLD, CITIEA brings an innovative seller solution through the Homes2X model.

Brands by Integra plans to expand Homes2X across all 18 states where it operates, offering homeowners:

● Immediate access to most of their home equity

● Seller receives upside profit if the home sells for a premium

Homes2X provides sellers with flexibility and liquidity without requiring them to sacrifice long-term value.

A Scalable National Strategy

Brands by Integra currently operates across 18 states with approximately 2,000 agents. The company’s growth strategy focuses on partnering with strong independent brokerages and enhancing performance through shared systems, technology, and marketing programs.

The partnership with CITIEA reflects a broader shift toward integrating brokerage operations with structured, high-performing listing systems and consumer-first financial solutions.

About Brands by Integra

Brands by Integra is a national real estate and financial services network built to empower agent growth at scale. With more than 70 Century 21, Coldwell Banker, and affiliated offices across 18 states and a community of over 2,000 agents, the organization provides the systems, support, and leadership that agents need to succeed in today’s competitive market.

Led by the D’Amico family, Brands by Integra offers a fully integrated platform through NewFed Mortgage, NewFed Insurance, and James Rose Asset Management, giving agents and their clients seamless access to mortgage, insurance, and wealth-building services. This integrated model creates more opportunities for agents to generate business, increase income, and deliver a higher level of service.

Beyond production, Brands by Integra is committed to purpose-driven growth. Through its leadership role with Fresh Start Housing Corporation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the organization supports housing initiatives that make a meaningful difference in the communities its agents serve. To learn more, please visit www.brandsbyintegra.com.

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