D2DU 2.0 officially launches for the 2026 sales season

d2du

D2DU 2.0, the updated door-to-door sales training platform from the team at D2D Experts, officially launches for the 2026 sales season

UTAH, UT, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- D2DU 2.0, the updated door-to-door sales training platform from the team at D2D Experts, officially launches for the 2026 sales season with new industry tracks, refreshed scripts, and certification programs for home-services reps and managers.The team behind D2D Experts has rebuilt D2DU from the ground up, adding new industry tracks and rewriting the pitch and objection-handling libraries based on what has actually been working at the doors over the last year. The platform is live now and open to both individual reps and full sales organizations. The goal, according to the team, was to stop teaching generic sales theory and start giving reps the exact words, frameworks, and daily routines that top closers actually use in the field.D2DU 2.0 now offers dedicated certification tracks for the major door-to-door verticals, including pest control, roofing, solar, windows, alarms, and fiber. Each track is tailored to the product instead of being a one-size-fits-all script. Pest control reps get RAC-method training and objection killers for the classic "I'll do it myself." Roofing reps get storm versus retail pitches, adjuster meeting prep, and the contingency close. Solar reps learn how to reframe "too expensive" and how to turn "let me get three bids" into same-day installs using techniques like the 8 Mile reframe.Alongside the certifications, D2DU is releasing a library of free sales playbooks that include pitch scripts, objection handlers, and daily routines used by top-performing reps. The company is also tying the platform more tightly into its live events calendar, including D2DCon, which it describes as the largest door-to-door sales conference in the world, and the invite-only Golden Door Summit.Since launching its original training program, D2DU reports that it has trained more than 61,000 sales reps, worked with over 1,200 home-services companies, and helped add more than $1 billion in additional revenue for its clients. Customers include JKR Windows, APEX, GVR, CMR Construction, Arrowhead, Alpine Roofing, and Gold Key."Door-to-door is changing fast. Homeowners are busier, more skeptical, and better informed than they were even a year ago," a company spokesperson said. "Reps who are still running 2019 pitches are getting left behind. D2DU 2.0 is our answer to that. It gives reps and managers a sales training system that matches how homeowners actually buy today."The platform is built for two audiences. Individual reps can use D2DU to sharpen their skills, get certified in their specific industry, and follow a clear daily routine. Businesses and sales managers can use it to onboard new hires faster, standardize training across teams, and keep their top reps progressing instead of plateauing mid-season.D2DU 2.0 is available now. Reps and companies can book a free demo, explore industry-specific tracks, or download the free workbooks at https://d2du.com/ About D2DU: D2DU is a home services sales training platform created by the team at D2D Experts. The platform provides industry-specific certifications, pitch scripts, objection-handling frameworks, and manager tools for home-services sales teams across North America. Trusted by more than 1,200 companies, D2DU focuses on practical, field-tested training that helps reps close more deals at the door.

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