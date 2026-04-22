Norwall Urges Hurricane Season Preparedness for Gulf and East Coast Residents

Water tops the hurricane hazard list in the form of storm surge and flooding, causing more damage and taking more lives than all other hazards combined. Complete your hurricane preparedness planning and preparation before the season begins on June 1. Take action today to complete your hurricane preparedness planning and preparation before the hurricane season starts.

Experts Warn Against Complacency– “It Only Takes One Hurricane…”

Preparation is essential including a family emergency plan, a kit with nonperishable food and supplies, and a reliable backup power plan.” — Chris Hertsch

LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Norwall PowerSystems urges residents along the Gulf and East Coast to complete their hurricane preparedness plans before the 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season starts on June 1.Hurricane preparedness includes a family emergency plan, an evacuation plan, essential supplies, securing property, and a reliable backup power source. Power outages lasting days or weeks are just one of many hazards following a tropical cyclone landfall.Colorado State University’s April forecast calls for a somewhat below-average 2026 season with 13 named storms, 6 hurricanes, and 2 major hurricanes. The transition from La Niña to El Niño conditions increases wind shear, which can suppress cyclone development.However, forecasters emphasize that long-range forecasts can change significantly over time. 2020 became one of the most active seasons on record after early outlooks greatly underestimated the number of storms and the overall season strength. Where storms go is far more important than how many form in the basin.CSU includes a reminder in every forecast. “As with all hurricane seasons, coastal residents are reminded that it only takes one hurricane making landfall to make it an active season for them.”The 2025 hurricane season is a perfect example. Powerful hurricanes developed, but none made landfall on the continental United States, the first season since 2015 without a hurricane landfall. However, Tropical Storm Chantel brought significant flooding and impacts to the Carolinas.Seasons without a storm making landfall on the continental United States are extremely rare. Hurricanes and tropical storms can land anywhere from Texas to Maine with destructive storm surge and flooding, extreme winds, and prolonged power outages. Preparation is essential ,” said Norwall company president Chris Hertsch. “That includes a family emergency plan, a kit with nonperishable food and supplies, and a reliable backup power plan .”Backup power is essential for refrigerating food and medicine, operating medical equipment, lights, and communication. It keeps families comfortable and safe until utilities restore electrical power.The National Hurricane Center begins regular tropical weather outlooks on May 15. CSU’s next detailed forecast comes on June 10.--Norwall PowerSystems (norwall.com) specializes in the sale of generators and generator equipment, including standby generator systems, portable generators, and portable power stations for over 30 years. They stock thousands of generators in multiple warehouses. Today, the company has shipped over a quarter-million generators to satisfied customers nationwide.

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