Lever & Ecker attorneys recognized among 2026 Top 25 Westchester County Super Lawyers

These recognitions reflect the strength and consistency of our team of attorneys and the work that we do. I am proud of our firm and our continued commitment to our clients and our community” — David B. Lever

WHITE PLAINS, NY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lever & Ecker, PLLC , a plaintiff’s personal injury law firm, announced today that two of its attorneys have been named to the 2026 Top 25 Westchester County Super Lawyers list, published by Thomson Reuters. The distinction is reserved for an elite group of just 25 attorneys in the area recognized for outstanding peer recognition and professional achievement.Additionally, all four of Lever & Ecker, PLLC’s attorneys have been named to the 2026 Westchester County Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists.“These recognitions reflect the strength and consistency of our team of attorneys and the work that we do. I am proud of our firm and our continued commitment to our clients and our community,” David B. Lever said.The firm regularly secures multimillion dollar outcomes and is frequently featured in the media.· David B. Lever has been named to the 2026 Top 25 Westchester County Super Lawyers list, placing him among a select group of 25 attorneys recognized across the Westchester County, New York region. Daniel G. Ecker has been named to the 2026 Top 25 Westchester County Super Lawyers list, reflecting his continued excellence in advocacy and results for clients.· Adam C. Weiss has been selected to the 2026 New York Metro Rising Stars list for the seventh consecutive year.· Katherine A. Henderson has earned the 2026 New York Metro Rising Stars recognition for the second year.Super Lawyers recognizes the top 5% of attorneys across more than 70 practice areas through a rigorous, multiphase selection process that includes peer nominations, independent research, and peer evaluations. Rising Stars the top 2.5% of up-and-coming attorneys who are either 40 years old or younger or have been practicing for 10 years or less.“Being named to the Top 25 Westchester County Super Lawyers list is a meaningful honor, especially alongside such a respected group of attorneys. I’m proud to be part of a team that is deeply committed to advocating for our clients and delivering strong results when it matters most,” Daniel G. Ecker said.The annual Super Lawyers lists are widely regarded as a comprehensive resource for identifying top legal talent.ABOUT LEVER & ECKER, PLLCLever & Ecker, PLLC is a New York-based plaintiff’s personal injury law firm dedicated to representing individuals and families affected by serious injury and wrongful death. The firm is known for its client-centered approach and track record of achieving significant results in complex cases.

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