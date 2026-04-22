Special Guest Comedian Luenell 2020 Vision Talk Show Comedian Luella

2020 VISION TALK SHOW OFFICIALLY REBOOTS IN LAS VEGAS

“2020 Vision” continues its legacy of bold conversations, entertainment, and cultural insight with a fresh Vegas energy and elevated production.” — 2020 Vision Talk Show

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The highly anticipated return of 2020 Vision Talk Show is here. After a brief hiatus, the show makes its official reboot debut this Wednesday, April 22, 2026, broadcasting from the vibrant entertainment capital of the world — Las Vegas.Hosted by the dynamic and soulful Ameerah The Songstress, “2020 Vision” continues its legacy of bold conversations, entertainment, and cultural insight with a fresh Vegas energy and elevated production.Adding star power to this exciting relaunch, acclaimed comedian and actress Luenell will be featured as a special guest on the premiere episode. Known for her unapologetic humor, commanding stage presence, and standout roles in film and television, Luenell brings her signature voice and perspective to kick off the new era of 2020 Vision.Premiere Date: Wednesday, April 22, 2026 • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada • Host: Ameerah The Songstress • Special Guest: LuenellThe show will be available for streaming on major platforms including YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.For media inquiries: gemlafemmes@gmail.comFollow 2020 Vision Talk Show on social media for updates, behind-the-scenes content, and exclusive announcements.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.