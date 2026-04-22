2020 VISION TALK SHOW OFFICIALLY REBOOTS IN LAS VEGAS
2020 VISION TALK SHOW OFFICIALLY REBOOTS IN LAS VEGAS
Hosted by the dynamic and soulful Ameerah The Songstress, “2020 Vision” continues its legacy of bold conversations, entertainment, and cultural insight with a fresh Vegas energy and elevated production.
Adding star power to this exciting relaunch, acclaimed comedian and actress Luenell will be featured as a special guest on the premiere episode. Known for her unapologetic humor, commanding stage presence, and standout roles in film and television, Luenell brings her signature voice and perspective to kick off the new era of 2020 Vision.
Premiere Date: Wednesday, April 22, 2026 • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada • Host: Ameerah The Songstress • Special Guest: Luenell
The show will be available for streaming on major platforms including YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.
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