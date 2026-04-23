Rich Valdés This Is America' Charts in Top 200 U.S. News Commentary Podcasts and Earns Top 100 Placements

Rich Valdés

NY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Broadcaster, commentator, and podcast host Rich Valdés announced today that “ Rich Valdés This Is America ” has charted in the Top 200 News Commentary podcasts in the United States on Apple Podcasts, while securing Top 100 placements in the same category across multiple international markets.The milestone arrives as Valdés begins his eighth year in media and broadcasting.“Thank you, Jesus. I am always grateful to Christ, our incredibly loyal audience, and my dedicated team for moments like this,” said Valdés.In less than a decade, Valdés has built a distinctive national and now international platform. He started his media career in 2018 at Talk Radio 77 WABC in New York City, first serving as associate producer and eventually substitute host for “The Mark Levin Show” — affectionately nicknamed “Mr. Call Screener” and dubbed “our liberty-loving Latino amigo” by Levin. He also hosted weekends at WABC, followed by weekdays from 10 a.m. to noon on WABC's sister station WLIR 107.1 FM (The Rich Valdés Show), then weekends on WPHT in Philadelphia, and ultimately national syndication on Westwood One all while maintaining his flagship podcast since day one. There, he succeeded the late Jim Bohannon in the legendary late-night slot once occupied by Larry King, delivering consistent year-over-year growth and earning multiple placements on TALKERS Magazine’s Heavy Hundred list of the most important radio talk hosts in America.After opting not to renew his contract with Westwood One/Cumulus at the end of 2025 in order to pursue greater opportunities in streaming television and digital video platforms such as Rumble, Valdés has focused on expanding “Rich Valdés This Is America.” Apple Podcasts describes the program as breaking down America with a fresh, urban perspective. It is available on iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, Rumble, and Roku’s Festiva TV ChannelAccording to Barrett Media, in January 2026 Valdés signed a deal with Global Media Federation and Festiva TV to launch a Spanish-language late-night show distributed to Roku households. The initiative utilizes AI-powered translation and dubbing of his content, significantly broadening his reach into the Caribbean and South America.“I can’t think of a better way to begin my eighth year in media than with this success on the audio side,” Valdés said. “Charting on Apple Podcasts news commentary lists in the U.S. and globally is especially meaningful while we simultaneously expand into streaming television on Roku’s Festiva TV Channel, translate episodes into Spanish to connect with new audiences in the Caribbean and South America, and grow our presence in digital video. It’s a testament to our loyal listeners and viewers, and to the hard work of the entire team at Mr. Producer Media and Oro Solido’s Festiva Media.”Roku announced on April 16, 2026, that it had surpassed 100 million streaming households worldwide.A Gen X broadcaster born in Brooklyn and raised in Hudson County, New Jersey, Valdés is of Puerto Rican heritage and has been widely recognized in industry profiles as “the voice of Hispanic conservatives.” He has appeared frequently on Fox News and Newsmax.For more information, visit RichValdes.com.Media Contact:

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