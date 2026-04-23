DemandArc Launches to Redefine B2B Demand for the AI Buying and Selling Era

New company, founded by proven B2B industry leaders, delivers accountable pipeline solutions aligned with how modern, dynamic buying processes work

We built DemandArc to give GTM teams a smarter, more accountable way to generate pipeline, grounded in real buyer behavior and measurable outcomes.” — Martha Schwartz

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DemandArc today announced its launch as a B2B demand and pipeline solutions company built for the realities of AI-driven buying. Founded by a team of proven industry leaders, the company is focused on closing the widening gap between how enterprise technology is purchased today and how most demand generation programs are still executed.The launch comes at a pivotal moment for the B2B technology market. As AI reshapes how solutions are evaluated and adopted, buying cycles are compressing, decision-making groups are expanding, and buyers are navigating unprecedented volumes of information. Yet many demand strategies remain rooted in outdated, linear funnel models—creating a growing disconnect between marketing activity and revenue outcomes.Company and Solutions Built for a Market in TransitionThe company was co-founded by Martha Schwartz and Ed Grossman, two recognized leaders in B2B demand generation and go-to-market strategy. Together, they bring decades of experience building and scaling demand engines for leading global technology companies, combining deep expertise in buyer behavior, data strategy, and demand strategies.Their firsthand experience navigating multiple waves of market transformation—from early digital demand to today’s AI-driven buying environment to outcomes-focused analytics at NavigateIQ™—directly shaped DemandArc’s approach: a model built not just to generate demand, but to connect buyer needs and behavior with demand programs and conversion to a measurable, accountable pipeline.“The way enterprise technology is bought has fundamentally changed—and most demand programs haven’t kept up,” said Martha Schwartz, Founder of DemandArc. “We built DemandArc to give GTM teams a smarter, more accountable way to generate pipeline, grounded in real buyer behavior and measurable outcomes.”Delivering Pipeline with ProofDemandArc programs are powered by verified first-party data, AI-driven insights, and expert-led optimization—combining human strategy with real-time intelligence to drive consistent, measurable pipeline growth. At the core of this approach is first-party data: direct, permissioned engagement signals that provide the most accurate view of buyer intent, behavior, and readiness. In a market where third-party data is increasingly fragmented, restricted, and unreliable, first-party data enables more precise targeting, more relevant engagement, and a clearer, more defensible connection between demand activity and revenue outcomes.About DemandArcDemandArc is a B2B demand and pipeline solutions company delivering accountable demand programs built for today’s buying environment. Founded by industry leaders with decades of experience supporting enterprise technology buyers, DemandArc combines verified first-party data, AI-powered insights, and its NavigateIQ™ measurement platform to drive pipeline performance aligned to modern buying journeys.Headquartered in Austin, Texas, DemandArc partners with GTM teams to turn demand into measurable revenue outcomes.For more information or to schedule a strategy call, visit www.DemandArc.com or contact LetsTalkPipeline@DemandArc.com.

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