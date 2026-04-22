Bishop Leroy Guillory Announces Decision to Run for Mayor of Compton Without Taking a Salary

The Ombudsman General Bishop Leroy Guillory Doing the Work of The Citizens of The United States Bishop Leroy Guillory, Explains in an interview why he will not take a salary as Mayor of Compton!

Bishop Leroy Guillory, The Front Runner for Mayor, Fueled by Passion for Compton and Experience as Ombudsman General

As a Leader & Servant of the people, I cannot sit idly by & watch my city suffer. I am committed to using my skills and experience to make a positive impact and create a better future for all of us."” — BISHOP LEROY GUILLORY, Ombudsman General

COMPTON, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bishop Leroy Guillory, a nationwide prominent figure, has announced his decision to run for Mayor of Compton in the upcoming June 02, 2026 election. In a recent interview, Bishop Guillory stated that he will not be taking a salary when elected as Mayor, as he is determined to use his skills and experience to bring about positive change and create a better future for all residents of Compton.When asked about his motivation to run for Mayor, Bishop Guillory expressed his deep concern for the struggles and challenges faced by his fellow Compton residents. He stated, "I have seen firsthand the hardships and obstacles that our community faces. As a leader and a servant of the people, I cannot sit idly by and watch my city suffer. I am committed to using my skills and experience to make a positive impact and create a better future for all of us."Bishop Guillory has been a pillar of the community for many years, serving as a Ombudsman General, Business Owner, Pastor, Mentor, and Advocate for Social Justice. His decision to run for Mayor without taking a salary is a testament to his selfless dedication to the well-being of the community. He believes that by not taking a salary, he can focus solely on serving the people of Compton and bringing about positive change.The announcement of Bishop Guillory's decision to run for mayor without taking a salary has been met with widespread support and admiration from the community. His commitment to serving the people of Compton and his determination to bring about positive change has already garnered him a strong following. The upcoming Mayoral election in Compton is sure to be an exciting one, with Bishop Guillory's candidacy bringing a fresh perspective and a strong sense of community service. Bishop Guillory, known for his work as Ombudsman General , talks candid about his candidacy for Mayor of Compton. Born, raised, and educated in the city, Bishop Guillory's passion for his hometown has driven him to step up and fight for its future.As Ombudsman General, Bishop Guillory has dedicated himself to helping citizens both in the United States and abroad. Through this work, he has gained a deep understanding of the issues facing communities and the need for strong leadership to address them. This experience has shaped his concern for Compton and his desire to make a positive impact on the city.Bishop Guillory's passion for Compton has garnered support not only within the city but also nationwide. His dedication to serving others and his strong leadership skills have earned him the respect and admiration of many. As he embarks on his campaign, Bishop Guillory is committed to listening to the needs of the community and working together to build a brighter future for Compton.The Mayoral race in Compton is heating up, and Bishop Guillory's announcement has added a new dynamic to the race. With his experience as Ombudsman General and his unwavering love for his city, Bishop Guillory is polling as the front runner and the best contender to unseat the current Mayor for the position of Mayor of Compton. The citizens of Compton can rest assured that when elected, Bishop Guillory will work tirelessly to make their city a better place for all.

Bishop Leroy Guillory, Ombudsman Speaks Out About Compton's Financial Mismanagement and Potential State Receivership

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