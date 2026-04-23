Cardiff Wins Gold and Silver Stevie® Awards in 2026 American Business Awards®

Cardiff's Stevie® 2026 American Business Awards®

Cardiff wins Gold and Silver Stevie® Awards for building a high-impact PR function, earning national media reach and recognition in its first year.

Winning a Stevie Award in our first year building a PR function is incredibly meaningful for us” — Alison Wieman, Communications Director of Cardiff

DEL MAR, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cardiff , a U.S.-based fintech lender providing fast, flexible capital to small and medium-sized businesses, today announced it has been recognized with two StevieAwards in the 24th Annual American Business AwardsCardiff received a Gold StevieAward for Communications Executive of the Year and a Silver StevieAward for Communications Team of the Year.The American Business Awardsare among the nation’s premier business awards programs, with more than 3,700 nominations submitted in 2026. Winners were selected by more than 250 professionals worldwide.Within its first year, Cardiff built its communications department from the ground up after more than two decades without a formal program, scaling to sustained national media coverage in under six months. During that time, the company generated more than 25 billion earned media impressions and averaged 60+ media placements per month, with a strong share of coverage in top-tier business and financial outlets. Coverage has included features and commentary in outlets such as Forbes, Barron’s, FOX News, Marketplace, Yahoo Finance, MSN, the New York Post, and S&P Global to name a few.The team’s approach centers on a relationship-first model, prioritizing timely, data-backed insights over traditional volume pitching. This strategy has led to consistent inbound interest from journalists seeking commentary on small business lending, access to capital, and broader economic trends. The communications model reflects Cardiff’s broader platform, which emphasizes speed and execution, delivering funding up to $500,000 in as little as one day.The recognition also highlights Alison Wieman ’s leadership in building and scaling Cardiff’s communications strategy.“Winning a Stevie Award in our first year building a PR function is incredibly meaningful for us,” said Alison Wieman, Communications Director at Cardiff. “We started from zero, building the team and approach in real time, so being recognized with both Communications Team of the Year and Communications Executive of the Year feels like true validation of the work and the way we chose to do it. It’s a proud moment for the team - and a strong signal that what we’re building is working.”Stevie Award winners will be honored at a gala ceremony on June 9, 2026, at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.About CardiffCardiff is a leading U.S. fintech lender delivering fast, data-driven capital solutions to small and medium-sized businesses. Through real-time underwriting and advanced analytics, Cardiff provides funding in as little as hours, helping businesses act on opportunities, manage cash flow, and grow without delay. The company has deployed billions in capital and is focused on expanding access to efficient, reliable financing nationwide. Cardiff has also received additional industry recognition, including being named a Top Innovator in fintech and small business lending by the TechRound 100 Awards and earning Best SME Digital Lending Solution – USA from The Digital Banker.About the Stevie Awards Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes, as well as the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding workplace performance worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com

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