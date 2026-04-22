GOTHAM MOTORSPORTS Announces Marcia Sevilla as Team Manager.

Marcia Sevilla - Gotham Motorsports

Gotham Motorsports the Racing with Ferrari Team is proud to announce the appointment of Marcia Sevilla as Team Manager for Gotham Motorsports

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gotham Motorsports the Racing with Ferrari Team is proud to announce the appointment of Marcia Sevilla as Team Manager for Gotham Motorsports and Marketing Manager for GOTHAMIP , further strengthening the organization’s leadership as it continues its growth in motorsports.Marcia Sevilla brings a strong background in executive operations, event management, hospitality leadership, and brand development. With experience managing high-level client experiences, logistics, and strategic initiatives at major organizations including MGM Resorts International, Sevilla has built a reputation for excellence in organization, relationship management, and delivering results in fast-paced environments. She is also a graduate of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.In her dual role, Sevilla will oversee day-to-day team operations for Gotham Motorsports, supporting race program execution, partnerships, and organizational growth. Simultaneously, she will lead marketing strategy and brand expansion for GOTHAMIP and its subsidiaries, helping elevate its presence through creative campaigns, strategic partnerships, and innovative outreach.“Our organization is entering an exciting new chapter, and Marcia’s leadership, professionalism, and energy make her the perfect fit for these key roles,” said Yousuf Nabi, “Her experience in managing high-performance operations and creating exceptional brand experiences will be a tremendous asset to Gotham Motorsports.”Sevilla’s appointment comes as Gotham Motorsports continues to expand its racing presence in premier GT racing series such as InternationalGT and GTAmerica.“I’m honored to join Gotham Motorsports and GOTHAMIP at such an exciting time,” said Sevilla. “I look forward to contributing to the team’s continued success, building strong partnerships, and helping grow both brands to new heights.”With Sevilla joining the leadership team, Gotham Motorsports and GOTHAMIP are well-positioned for continued momentum in 2026 and beyond.About Gotham MotorsportsGotham Motorsports is a premier Ferrari racing team competing in InternationalGT and GTAmerica racing series’, committed to performance, professionalism, and championship success.

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