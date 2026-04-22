Clean Remedies Highlights Hemp-Based Topical Solutions for Physical Recovery and Joint Support

Clean Remedies’ CBD Muscle Cream is made with 600mg full-spectrum hemp extract in a smooth, clean formula. The CBD Roll-On Gel from Clean Remedies is made with full-spectrum CBD, menthol, capsicum, arnica, and MSM for natural recovery and support.

Clean Remedies is highlighting their line of topical solutions designed to support physical comfort and mobility.

AVON, OH, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- lean Remedies, a dedicated provider of high-quality hemp wellness products, is highlighting their line of topical solutions designed to support physical comfort and mobility. By focusing on the synergy between full-spectrum hemp extract and natural botanical ingredients, Clean Remedies continues to emphasize the importance of safe and effective alternatives to traditional pain-relieving treatments.

Topical hemp formulations have become increasingly popular in recent years due to their localized application, allowing individuals to address areas of tension or discomfort directly. These products are often used after workouts, long days on one’s feet, or periods of physical strain, making them a practical tool for mobility and recovery. Clean Remedies’ approach emphasizes ingredient transparency and purposeful formulation, combining hemp-based formulas with other natural, plant-based ingredients.

Central to Clean Remedies' topical products are the CBD Roll-On and the CBD Muscle & Joint Cream. Clean Remedies’ CBD Roll-On features 450mg of full-spectrum hemp extract in a portable, roller-ball applicator designed for precise, mess-free use. The formula also incorporates menthol and capsicum, which work together to create alternating cooling and warming sensations on the skin. This sensory experience is paired with ingredients such as arnica and MSM, which are commonly used in topical applications to support circulation and promote a sense of ease in overworked areas. Compact and easy to carry, the roll-on is designed to integrate seamlessly into daily routines, whether at home, at the gym, or on the go.

To complement the CBD Roll-On, Clean Remedies also offers a CBD Muscle Rub & Joint Cream. With 600 mg full-spectrum hemp extract, this muscle rub offers a fast-absorbing formula tailored to overworked joints and tired muscles. This cream is designed to restore balance to the body by layering the immediate soothing effects of menthol with the long-term benefits of MSM. Together with arnica and essential oils, the muscle rub soothes the body after physical exertion, helping facilitate the natural recovery process without leaving a heavy or greasy residue on the skin.

Clean Remedies remains steadfast in its commitment to quality and transparency, utilizing only sun-grown hemp and rigorous testing standards for its products, from Clean Remedies’ Delta 8 THC oil to naturally flavored CBD gummies. By highlighting these topical products, the brand reaffirms its mission to provide trustworthy, plant-based options that align with holistic wellness practices. Whether utilized as part of a post-workout ritual or for general joint support, Clean Remedies’ products offer a thoughtful, science-backed approach to topical care.

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These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended as a substitute for advice from a physician or other healthcare professional. Always consult with a qualified healthcare provider regarding any medical condition or health concerns.



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