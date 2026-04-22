Chicago’s Original Terryann Banana Pudding™ Makes Its Official Retail Launch at Pete’s Fresh Market

Terryann Banana Pudding™, founded by Terry Robinson, has launched at Pete’s Fresh Market, offering a premium, handcrafted dessert inspired by family tradition.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A bold new standard in premium desserts has arrived. Terryann Banana Pudding ™, Chicago’s original and federally recognized trademark brand, officially launches at Pete’s Fresh Market marking a powerful retail debut that is set to elevate and redefine the banana pudding experience.Founded by Chicago-based entrepreneur and CEO Terry Robinson, the brand stands at the intersection of heritage, quality, and elevated indulgence. The name “Terryann” is a direct tribute to Robinson’s grandmother, Ann a woman known for spending hours in the kitchen perfecting banana pudding the old-fashioned way.Her process was never written down. There were no measurements, no formal recipe only instinct and repetition. She would simply say, “it needs a little more of this,” or “it needs a little bit more of that,” guiding everything by feel rather than instruction. Learning her method wasn’t straightforward it required patience, attention, and time.Before that knowledge could ever be fully passed down, Ann passed away leaving behind not a recipe, but a standard.To this day, even with batch control and consistency in place, Robinson still follows that same instinct adjusting, tasting, and refining. It still needs a little bit more of this, a little bit more of that…a pinch more. That voice continues to guide every batch, preserving the soul of the recipe while delivering a consistent, premium product.Each handcrafted pudding is made from scratch using organic bananas and thoughtfully selected ingredients, delivering a rich, signature flavor that honors its roots while presenting a refined, modern finish.“This isn’t just dessert it’s a statement,” said Robinson. “Terryann Banana Pudding™ represents legacy, excellence, and intention. Every cup reflects a level of care and quality I refuse to compromise on. This launch is about ownership bringing something truly original, premium, and lasting to Chicago.”Packaged in signature 12 oz retail cups, the product is designed for both convenience and indulgence. With a focus on freshness, presentation, and consistency, Terryann Banana Pudding™ stands out in a competitive dessert market appealing to consumers who are seeking more than just dessert, but a meaningful experience.The official launch at Pete’s Fresh Market (Madison & Western location) will include an exclusive in-store tasting beginning at 12:00 PM, offering customers the opportunity to sample the product, meet the founder, and experience firsthand what sets Terryann Banana Pudding™ apart as “Chicago’s Original.”This milestone represents more than a retail launch it marks the emergence of a category-defining brand built on legacy, discipline, and a commitment to excellence.For more information, visit www.terryannpudding.com About Terryann Banana Pudding™Terryann Banana Pudding™ is a Chicago-based, federally registered dessert brand specializing in handcrafted banana pudding made from high-quality, thoughtfully sourced ingredients. Rooted in generational legacy and refined through modern standards, the brand is redefining what a classic dessert can be.

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