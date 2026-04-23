Hullson Partners Appoints Brandon Adams as Partner and Head of Portfolio Management

WAYNE, PA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hullson Partners ("Hullson"), a greater Philadelphia-based private investment firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Brandon Adams as Partner and Head of Portfolio Management.Adams joins Hullson with a proven track record of building and scaling operating platforms in the lower middle market. He will lead portfolio strategy and execution, working closely with management teams to drive operational excellence, integration, and long-term value creation across Hullson's investments.Most recently, Adams served as Managing Partner of Beech Tree Family Holdings and President of its portfolio company, Philadelphia Dry Ice Company, where he led a period of significant growth through targeted commercial initiatives and operational improvements."Sam and I are thrilled to welcome Brandon to our team,” said Michael Hullings, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Hullson. “He brings a thoughtful and experience-driven approach to investing, with a shared emphasis on culture and partnership. Brandon's operating background and investment instincts will make him a tremendous resource for the management teams we work alongside.”"From the beginning, our goal at Hullson has been to build a firm grounded in disciplined investing and strong partnerships," said Sam Henderson, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Hullson. "Brandon strengthens that foundation in a meaningful way. He brings a combination of leadership and operating experience that will benefit our portfolio as we continue to grow."Prior to Beech Tree, Adams spent 10 years as an investor at Blackstone's publicly traded energy infrastructure platform. He began his career in the United States Army as a reconnaissance team leader, deploying in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.“I am thrilled to join Hullson Partners as Partner and Head of Portfolio Management,” said Adams. “Sam and Michael have built a firm that puts operational excellence and true partnership with management teams at the center of everything it does. I look forward to bringing my experience scaling lower-middle-market businesses, both as an operator and an investor, to help drive integration, commercial growth, and long-term value creation across the portfolio.”About Hullson PartnersFounded in 2022 by Sam Henderson and Michael Hullings, Hullson Partners is a Wayne, PA-based, thesis-driven private investment firm. Hullson focuses on acquiring and growing commercial, residential, and industrial services businesses in the lower middle market. The firm partners with founders and management teams to build scalable, market-leading platforms through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions, with a focus on long-term value creation. For more information, please visit www.hullsonpartners.com and visit Hullson on LinkedIn Media Inquiries:Hullson Partnersinfo@hullsonpartners.comSOURCE Hullson Partners

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